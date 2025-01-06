Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.2
0.2
0.15
0.17
yoy growth (%)
-0.9
34.14
-11.24
-29.01
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.05
-0.03
-0.03
As % of sales
35.26
27.63
24.7
22.39
Other costs
-0.1
-0.13
-0.09
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.88
63.82
59.32
62.14
Operating profit
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.02
OPM
11.85
8.53
15.97
15.46
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
8E
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-22.37
-26.01
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
493.77
-73.31
34.4
-5.48
NPM
4.12
0.68
3.46
2.28
