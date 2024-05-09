May 09, 2024

The Members

IPOWER SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED

Chennai

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of IPOWER SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED (“the Company”) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS,

in the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 ;

b) in the case of Statement of Profit and Loss, of the Loss for the year then ended ; c) in the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the Company for the year ; d) in the case of Statement of Changes in Equity, of the changes in Equity, for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements’ section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters:

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. During the current year, the company had very minimal turnover relating to ITES services which are one off items and are not contractual. The Company has Capital Work-in-Progress towards development of a Portal and the amount spent upto 31-03-2024 was Rs. 4,30,62,958/-. The project is in progress for over last 3 years. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Responsibility of Management for the Ind AS Financial Statements:

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the Balance Sheet (financial position), Profit or Loss (financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income), Cash Flows and Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies ; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent ; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Ind AS Financial Statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the Indian accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we enclose in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements Refer Note 16 (Continent Liabilities) to the Ind AS Financial Statements.

2) Provision relating to Material Foreseeable Losses on Long-Term Contracts Not Applicable. The company neither entered into any derivative contract during the year nor have any outstanding derivative contract at the year end.

3) The company does not have any funds that are required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

4) Based on our audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the various matters mentioned in Disclosures of other Statutory Information’ annexed to the Notes to accounts, contain any material mis-statement.

5) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

6) Provisio to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 - Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company had used an accounting software Tally ERP 9 for maintaining its books of account which does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For ANANT RAO & MALLIK

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 006266S

Sd/- V ANANT RAO

Partner

Membership No. 022644 UDIN: 24022644BKANSF1436

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors’ Report

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date to the members of IPOWER SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024 :

We report that :

(i) With respect to Property, Plant and Equipment :

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment which needs to be updated.

The Company does not have any Intangible Assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not hold any immovable properties.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and the rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our Examination of the records of the Company, the company is in the business of Developing and providing software and allied services and does not have any Physical inventories. As such clause 3(ii) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company had not made any investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms or LLP’s or any other parties during the year.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company as there were no such instances as mentioned in point 3(iii) above.

(v) The Company has not accepted fixed deposits from its shareholders and General Public as per the information and explanations given to us. As such, clause 3(v) of the said Order is not applicable to the company. (vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried on by the company. As such clause 3(vi) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) With respect to Statutory Dues :

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax and other material statutory dues as applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities and there were no undisputed statutory dues outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period exceeding six months from the date they became payable. The company is not registered with PF and ESI authorities as they are not applicable to the company at present.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no disputed statutory dues which have not been deposited as at 31st March 2024.

(viii) On the basis of our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any transactions which are referred to in clause (viii) of para 3 referred to in the said Order.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not availed any Loans from Banks, Financial Institutions and Government.

(b) Clauses 3(ix) (a) and (f) referred to in the said Order are not applicable.

(x) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year. The company has also not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Therefore, clause (x) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers / employees / whistle blowers has been noticed or reported during the year. Therefore, clauses (xi) (a) to (xi) (c) of paragraph 3 of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, clauses (xii)(a) to (xii)(c) of paragraph 3 of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) We are informed that the Company did not have an Internal Audit System as the operations are very minimal.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and as such the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Therefore, clauses (xvi)(a) to (xvi)(d) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has incurred cash losses in this financial year (FY 2023-24) and the previous financial year (FY 2022-23).

(xviii) There has been no resignation by the Statutory Auditors of the company during the year and as such provisions of clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and the management plans, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not have any on-going projects or other projects and as such provisions of clause (xx) (a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) Clause 3(xxi) of the said Order is not applicable to the company as it does not have any subsidiaries.

For ANANT RAO & MALLIK

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn.No. 006266S

Sd/-

V.ANANT RAO

Partner

Membership No. 022644

Annexure B to the Independent Auditor’s Report

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 2 (f) under the heading of “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date to the members of IPOWER SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024 : Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of IPOWER SOLUTIONS INDIA LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls :

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility :

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures elected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind As financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting :

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that :

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company ;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind As financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company ; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting :

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion :

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on “the internal control over financial reporting” criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For ANANT RAO & MALLIK

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 006266S

Sd/-

V.ANANT RAO

Partner

Membership No. 022644