(1) Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 26th September 2024 at 11:30 A.M. (2) Boards Report and Secretarial Audit Report. (3) Appointment of CDSL as the intermediate agency for E-Voting. (4) Appointment of M/S. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as scrutinizer for e-voting to be conducted in the ensuing annual general meeting. (5) Adoption of valuation report for preferential issued by Registered Valuer S Dehaleesan [IBBI/RV/04/2019/11659]. (6) Fixation of relevant date i.e. 27th August 2024 & list of allotees for preferential issue. (7) Increase in the Investment limits upto Rs 25,00,00,000 under Section 186 of Companies Act 2013. Submission of Scrutinizer Report for the 39th AGM held on 26th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)