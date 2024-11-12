iifl-logo-icon 1
I Power Solutions India Ltd Board Meeting

15.13
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

I Power Solution CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
I-POWER SOLUTIONS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) The Unaudited financial results along with the limited review report for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. (2) Any other business with the permission of the chair. Submission of financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
I-POWER SOLUTIONS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) To fix Day Date and Time for the ensuing Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24. (2) Notice of AGM Boards Report and Secretarial Audit Report. (3) To appoint CDSL as the intermediate agency for E-Voting. (4) To appoint M/S. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as scrutinizer for e-voting to be conducted in the ensuing annual general meeting. (5) Adoption of valuation report for preferential issue. (6) Fixation of relevant date & list of allotees for preferential issue. (1) Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 26th September 2024 at 11:30 A.M. (2) Boards Report and Secretarial Audit Report. (3) Appointment of CDSL as the intermediate agency for E-Voting. (4) Appointment of M/S. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as scrutinizer for e-voting to be conducted in the ensuing annual general meeting. (5) Adoption of valuation report for preferential issued by Registered Valuer S Dehaleesan [IBBI/RV/04/2019/11659]. (6) Fixation of relevant date i.e. 27th August 2024 & list of allotees for preferential issue. (7) Increase in the Investment limits upto Rs 25,00,00,000 under Section 186 of Companies Act 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
I-POWER SOLUTIONS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) Increase in authorized share capital of the company from Rs. 5 crores to Rs. 10 crores. (2) Issue of Seventeen Lakhs (1700000) equity shares on preferential basis to certain identified non-promotors. (3) Shifting of registered office of the company from Chennai state of Tamil Nadu to Hyderabad state of Telangana. (4) Change in the object clause of Memorandum Of Association (MOA) of the company. (5) Formation of Wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) company and to make investments in securities of wos of the company. (6) Borrowings in excess of the paid up share capital and free reserves by the board of Directors of the company under section 180(1) (C) of the companies Act 2013. (7) Opening of separate bank account for the purpose of preferential issue. (8) Appointment of Registered valuer for determining the price for preferential issue. (1) Increase in authorized share capital of the company from Rs. 5 crores to Rs. 10 crores. (2) Issue and allotment of 16,00,000 (Sixteen Lakhs) Equity Shares, having face value of Rs.10/-(Rupees Ten Only) each at an issue price of Rs.20/- (including premium of Rs.10/-) (Rupees Ten Only) aggregating to ? 3,20,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crores and Twenty Lakhs Only on preferential basis to certain identified non-promotors ) (3) other business (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024) Due to technical glitch. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
I-POWER SOLUTIONS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Submission of Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20242 May 2024
I-POWER SOLUTIONS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 9th may 2024 to approve standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Standalone Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
I-POWER SOLUTIONS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 Submission of Board Meeting Outcome held on 13th February 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

