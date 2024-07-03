I Power Solutions India Ltd Summary

iPower Solutions India Limited, incorporated in March, 2015 is one of the pioneers in providing E-business & Internet Solutions in India. The Company offers IT services like Mobile Computing, Web Designing & Development, Web Application Development, E- Commerce Solutions, Domain Registration & Web-Hosting, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). It also offers Training on Software& Hardware, Bio-informatics, e-governance and other IT related job opportunities based training courses and vanavil.com a social networking portal for youngsters.Headquartered at Chennai, iPower has associates in the USA, UK and Germany. Realising the effectiveness of offshore development models, the Company set up its development centre at Chennai, India. They are equipped with all the infrastructure and technical expertise covering various technologies. These include open environment servers and a skill-base that covers the latest software technologies in varied platforms, providing cutting-edge solutions. Dedicated communication links provide connectivity between client locations worldwide. Many clients have benefited from using the facilities at these centres.Its services include web designing and development, skill sets, web hosting, manpower consultants, training and enterprise resource planning (ERP) and social networking. The Company also provides web development and web applications; multimedia, including animations; Linux-based embedded systems; fleet management software; vehicle tracking system and logistic software; embedded and real time projects; healthcare-based software, and smart card and radio frequency identification (RFID) based applications. The Company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. Realising the effectiveness of offshore development models, iPower has set up its development centre at Chennai, India. They are equipped with all the infrastructure and technical expertise covering various technologies. These include open environment servers and a skill-base that covers the latest software technologies in varied platforms, providing cutting-edge solutions. A lot of stress is laid on the processes followed in the various departments All the processes in the Company has a chain reaction it initiates from the point of recruitment to the point of deliverance of the project to the customers.