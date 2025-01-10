IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.28
1.28
1.28
1.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.47
-0.14
-0.87
-0.75
Net Worth
1.75
1.14
0.41
0.53
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.78
1.15
0.41
0.53
Fixed Assets
0.47
0.55
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.84
0.23
0.3
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.95
0.38
0.32
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.04
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.11
-0.01
-0.04
Cash
0.48
0.37
0.11
0.54
Total Assets
1.79
1.15
0.41
0.53
