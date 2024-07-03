Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹177.4
Prev. Close₹192.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.19
Day's High₹182.2
Day's Low₹177.4
52 Week's High₹244.9
52 Week's Low₹113.05
Book Value₹16.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.33
P/E32.8
EPS5.86
Divi. Yield0.26
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.28
1.28
1.28
1.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.47
-0.14
-0.87
-0.75
Net Worth
1.75
1.14
0.41
0.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.08
-0.09
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.42
-0.08
-0.18
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
27.06
-18.89
23.41
-1.64
EBIT growth
37.21
-11.21
102.53
-7.1
Net profit growth
37.21
-11.21
102.53
-7.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Rita Rajkumar Singh
Non Executive Director
Jasmin Parekh
Independent Director
Manish Sheth
Non Executive Director
Rajkumar Singh
Non Executive Director
Bavel Singh
Independent Director
Mukesh Purohit
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jitesh Rathod
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd
Summary
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. was originally incorporated as Indian Beverages Limited on 7th December, 1987 and was converted to a Public Limited Company. The Company is Information Technology Company having its main object of providing information technology enabled services. The Company generated trading business revenue by trading in agricultural produce. For the past two years, it was in the process of gradually paying off all its liabilities including tax liabilities. The company since last year is a debt free company. The Company is setting up a 100% EOU project for coconut based products in foreign collaboration with M/s Harlen Fine Foods (HFF), Singapore. It is also planning to manufacture and export cocount water/juice, cream and juice based fruit cocktails and for the same it has acquired land measuring 4.36 acres of land at Taluka Elevenchery, Dist. Palakkad, Kerala. It got into a technical collaboration agreement with HFF, Singapore for providing technical know-how. Apart from this, it introduced in the market Harlen Brand of Mineral Water, Tea & Coconut Oil on a trial basis. Thereafter, it opened branches at Agra & Jaipur.
Read More
The IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹182.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd is ₹23.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd is 32.8 and 11.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd is ₹113.05 and ₹244.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.52%, 3 Years at 86.88%, 1 Year at 51.34%, 6 Month at 28.30%, 3 Month at 8.59% and 1 Month at 2.86%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.