IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd Share Price

182.2
(-5.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:55:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

177.4

Prev. Close

192.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.19

Day's High

182.2

Day's Low

177.4

52 Week's High

244.9

52 Week's Low

113.05

Book Value

16.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.33

P/E

32.8

EPS

5.86

Divi. Yield

0.26

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.28

1.28

1.28

1.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.47

-0.14

-0.87

-0.75

Net Worth

1.75

1.14

0.41

0.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.08

-0.09

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.42

-0.08

-0.18

-0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

27.06

-18.89

23.41

-1.64

EBIT growth

37.21

-11.21

102.53

-7.1

Net profit growth

37.21

-11.21

102.53

-7.1

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Rita Rajkumar Singh

Non Executive Director

Jasmin Parekh

Independent Director

Manish Sheth

Non Executive Director

Rajkumar Singh

Non Executive Director

Bavel Singh

Independent Director

Mukesh Purohit

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jitesh Rathod

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd

Summary

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. was originally incorporated as Indian Beverages Limited on 7th December, 1987 and was converted to a Public Limited Company. The Company is Information Technology Company having its main object of providing information technology enabled services. The Company generated trading business revenue by trading in agricultural produce. For the past two years, it was in the process of gradually paying off all its liabilities including tax liabilities. The company since last year is a debt free company. The Company is setting up a 100% EOU project for coconut based products in foreign collaboration with M/s Harlen Fine Foods (HFF), Singapore. It is also planning to manufacture and export cocount water/juice, cream and juice based fruit cocktails and for the same it has acquired land measuring 4.36 acres of land at Taluka Elevenchery, Dist. Palakkad, Kerala. It got into a technical collaboration agreement with HFF, Singapore for providing technical know-how. Apart from this, it introduced in the market Harlen Brand of Mineral Water, Tea & Coconut Oil on a trial basis. Thereafter, it opened branches at Agra & Jaipur.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹182.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd is ₹23.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd is 32.8 and 11.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd is ₹113.05 and ₹244.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd?

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.52%, 3 Years at 86.88%, 1 Year at 51.34%, 6 Month at 28.30%, 3 Month at 8.59% and 1 Month at 2.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.03 %

