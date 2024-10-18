iifl-logo-icon 1
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

IB Infotech CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
IB INFOTECH ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
IB INFOTECH ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 24th July, 2024, has approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. We enclose copy of the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report of M/s Laxmi Tripti & Associates, Chartered Accountants, statutory auditors of the Company in respect of the said Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20246 May 2024
IB INFOTECH ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend final dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24. Recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
IB INFOTECH ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter / nine months ended December 31 2023. 2. The payment of Interim Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. If the said Interim Dividend is approved by the Board of Directors the Record Date for the payment of the same will be communicated to the Stock Exchanges separately. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on January 25, 2024 has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Further, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have recommended an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 of INR 0.50 (INR Fifty paise only) (5%) per Equity Share of INR 10 each. We enclose copy of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report dated January 25, 2024 of M/s. Laxmi Tripti & Associates, Statutory Auditors of the Company in respect of the said Financial Results. The Board Meeting commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12.20 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.01.2024)

