Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

IB INFOTECH ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

IB INFOTECH ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 24th July, 2024, has approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. We enclose copy of the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report of M/s Laxmi Tripti & Associates, Chartered Accountants, statutory auditors of the Company in respect of the said Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

IB INFOTECH ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend final dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24. Recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024