IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd Summary

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. was originally incorporated as Indian Beverages Limited on 7th December, 1987 and was converted to a Public Limited Company. The Company is Information Technology Company having its main object of providing information technology enabled services. The Company generated trading business revenue by trading in agricultural produce. For the past two years, it was in the process of gradually paying off all its liabilities including tax liabilities. The company since last year is a debt free company. The Company is setting up a 100% EOU project for coconut based products in foreign collaboration with M/s Harlen Fine Foods (HFF), Singapore. It is also planning to manufacture and export cocount water/juice, cream and juice based fruit cocktails and for the same it has acquired land measuring 4.36 acres of land at Taluka Elevenchery, Dist. Palakkad, Kerala. It got into a technical collaboration agreement with HFF, Singapore for providing technical know-how. Apart from this, it introduced in the market Harlen Brand of Mineral Water, Tea & Coconut Oil on a trial basis. Thereafter, it opened branches at Agra & Jaipur.