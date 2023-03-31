<dhhead>DIRECTORS REPORT</dhhead>

Your directors have pleasure in presenting the Annual Report of the Company along with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(Amount in thousand)

Particulars 31-03-2024 31-03-2023 Total Income including other income 58,928.22 30,072.89 Depreciation (927.55) (324.44) Total Expenditure (48,148.56) (21,643.24) Profit (Loss) before Tax 9,852.12 8,105.21 Tax Expenses (2,535.24) (734.22) Profit (Loss) after Tax 7316.87 7370.99 Prior Period Adjustments 0 0

2. PERFORMANCE & RESULTS:

In the year under review, the Company achieved significant milestones, reflecting our commitment to growth and operational excellence. The key financial highlights are as follows:

Income: The Company reported total income of Rs. 589.28 lacs, representing a 95.95% increase compared to total income of Rs. 300.72 lacs in the previous year.

Profit Before Tax: Profit before tax for the year was Rs. 98.52 lacs compared to Rs. 81.05 Lacs in the previous year.

Net Profit: The net profit for the year stood at Rs. 73.16 lacs compared to the previous year net profit of Rs. 73.70 lacs.

3. STATE OF COMPANY’S AFFAIRS:

In the financial year ended 31.03.2024, your company demonstrated robust performance and strategic progress, marked by significant revenue growth and operational advancements. The Company achieved a total revenue of Rs. 589.28 lacs, reflecting a 95.95% increase from the previous year, driven by key factors such as strong market demand and operational efficiencies. Our profit before tax improved to Rs. 98.52 lacs, however, net profit slightly declining to Rs. 73.16 lacs from Rs. 73.70 lacs in the previous year mainly due to significant increase in tax expenses from Rs. 7.34 lacs in the previous year to Rs. 25.35 lacs in the current financial year i.e. 2023 24.

Looking forward, we remain committed to our strategic objectives, focusing on to drive long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders.

4. CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IFANY:

There has been no material change in the nature of business during the period under review.

5. DIVIDEND: Interim Dividend

The Board of Directors of your company at its meeting held on 25th January, 2024, had declared and paid an interim dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 each (@ 5%) for the financial year 2023 24.

Final Dividend

Considering the Company’s financial performance, growth plans and related funding requirements, the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Re. 0.50/- per equity share (5%) on face value of Re. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

The Board of Directors of your company, has decided not to transfer any amount to the Reserves for the year under review.

6. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and no amount of principal or interest on fixed deposits was outstanding as on the Balance sheet date.

7. DIRECTORS:

A. Directors

Mr. Mukesh Purohit (DIN: 0 9 7 91097) was appointed a s a n Additional Independent Director on the Board of the Company to hold office for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years from December 09, 2022 subject to the approval of members at the next Annual General Meeting. The members at the adjourned Annual General Meeting held on 29th September, 2023, approved the appointment of Mr. Mukesh Purohit as a Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation. Mr. Rajkumar Singh (DIN: 0 0 174963) was appointed as Additional Non-Executive director by the Board at its meeting held on December 09, 2022 to hold office upto the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting. The members at the adjourned Annual General Meeting held on 29th September, 2023, approved the appointment of Mr. Rajkumar Singh as a Non-Executive Director, liable to retire by rotation. Mr. Bavel Rajkumar Singh (DIN: 06989817) was appointed as Additional Non-Executive director by the Board at its meeting held on December 09, 2022 to hold office upto the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting. The members at the adjourned Annual General Meeting held on 29th September, 2023, approved the appointment of Mr. Bavel Rajkumar Singh as a Non-Executive Director, liable to retire by rotation. In accordance with the provisions of section 152 of the Act and the Articles of Association, Ms. Rita Singh (DIN: 01988709), Whole Time Director of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered herself for re-appointment. The Board recommends her reappointment.

B. Key Managerial Personnel:

During the year under review, Mr. Jitesh Rathod was appointed as Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f 24th May, 2023.

8. REMUNERATION TO DIRECTORS:

During the year under review, the Company has not paid any remuneration to any of the Directors of the Company.

9. RATIO OF REMUNERATION OF E ACH DIRECTOR TO THE MEDIAN EMPLOYEES:

During the year under review, no remuneration has been paid to any of the directors, and hence the ratio of remuneration of each Director to the median of the employees has not been calculated.

10. NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The Remuneration Policy is uploaded on the web-site of the Company www.ibinfotech.net.in.

11. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received declarations from the independent directors that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

12. DISLOSURE OF FRAUDS REPORTED UNDER SECTION 143 OF COMPANIES

ACT,2013:

During the year under review, the directors of the company do not observe any contract, arrangement and transaction which could result in a fraud; the director hereby ensure that the company has not been encountered with any fraud or fraudulent activity during the financial year 2023 - 2024.

13. COMMITTEES OF BOARD:

As on March 31st, 2024, the Company has following Statutory Committees: a. Audit Committee b. Nomination and Remuneration Committee c. Stakeholder Relationship Committee

The Board decides the terms of reference for these committees. Minutes of meetings of the Committees are placed before the Board for information.

Audit Committee

Pursuant to the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 an Audit Committee comprises of 3 Directors as members and two third of whom being Independent Directors. Mr. Manish Sheth was appointed as Chairman of Audit Committee. During the year, there were in total Four (04)Audit Committee Meetings were held on 24th May, 2023, 27 th July, 2023, 06th November, 2023 and 25th January, 2024.

The Audit Committee comprises of the following Directors:

Names of the Member Category Meetings attended Mr. Manish Sheth Chairman 4 Mrs. Rita Singh Member 4 Mr. Mukesh Purohit Member 4

Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of 3 (Three) Members all of whom shall be Non-Executive Director and fifty percent of directors shall be Independent Directors, the Composition as on 31st March, 2024 is as under:

Names of the Member Category M eetings attended Mr. Manish Sheth Chairman 1 Mr. Mukesh Purohit Member 1 Mr. Jasmin Parekh Member 1

During the year One (01) meeting was held on 24th May, 2023.

CRITERIA FOR EVALUATION OF PERFORMANCE:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down the criteria for evaluation of performance of Independent Directors and the Board.

1. Attendance and contribution at Board and Committee meetings

2. His/her stature, appropriate mix of expertise, skills, behaviour, experience, leadership qualities, sense of sobriety and understanding of business, strategic direction to align company’s value and standards.

3. His/her knowledge of finance, accounts, legal, investment, marketing, foreign exchange/ hedging, internal controls, risk management, assessment and mitigation, business operations, processes and Corporate Governance.

4. His/her ability to create a performance culture that drives value creation and a high quality of debate with robust and probing discussions.

5. Effective decisions making ability to respond positively and constructively to implement the same to encourage more transparency.

6. Open channels of communication with executive management and other colleague on Board to maintain high standards of integrity and probity.

7. Recognize the role which he/she is expected to play, internal Board Relationships to make decisions objectively and collectively in the best interest of the Company to achieve organizational successes and harmonizing the Board.

8. Quality of decision making on source of raw material/procurement of roughs, export marketing, understanding financial statements and business performance, raising of finance, best source of finance, working capital requirement, Forex dealings, geopolitics, human resources etc.

9. His/her contribution to enhance overall brand image of the Company.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee lays down the criteria for performance evaluation of independent directors, Board of Directors and Committees of the Board of Directors. The criteria for performance evaluation encompass the following areas relevant to their functioning as independent directors, member of Board or Committees of the Board. Attendance to the Board and Committee meetings, and active participation thereof. Flow of information to the Board. Experience and competencies, performance of specific duties and obligations. How their performance is reflected in the overall engagement of the Board and its Committees with the Company

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises of 3 (Three) Members, at least one of whom shall be Independent Director.

During the year, one Shareholders/Investors Grievance Committee meeting was held on 24th May, 2023. The composition of the Shareholders/Investors Grievance Committee as on 31st March, 2024 is as under:

Names of the Member Category Meetings attended Mr. Manish Sheth Chairman 1 Mrs. Rita Singh Member 1 Mr. Mukesh Purohit Member 1

14. MEETINGS OF BOARD:

During the year under review, Four (4) meetings of the Board were held. The said meetings were held on 24th May, 2023, 27th July, 2023, 06th November, 2023 and 25th January, 2024 and the maximum time gap between two Board Meetings did not exceed 120 days.

In addition to the above during the year under review the Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company met on 24th May, 2023, without the attendance of Executive and Non- Independent Directors and the members of the Management. During the said meeting, the following points were discussed:

Performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole

Performance of the Chairperson of the Company, considering the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors Assessment of the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties

15. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF BOARD, COMMITTEES & DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(10) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration, Stakeholders Relationship Committees.

16. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

A Management Discussion and Analysis on the business and operations of the company forming part of this report is given as a separate section of the Annual Report.

17. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

The Board of Directors hereby confirms:

(i) in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(ii) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the Profit/Loss of the company for that period.

(iii) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(iv) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(v) The directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(vi) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

18. COST AUDITOR:

The provisions of Cost Audit as prescribed under section 148 of the Act, are not applicable to the Company.

19. AUDITORS:

Statutory Auditor:

Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors the members in the adjourned Annual General Meeting held on 29th September, 2023, appointed M/s Laxmi Tripti & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company under section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of the ensuing 36th AGM till the conclusion of 41st AGM to be held in the year 2028 at such remuneration plus out of pocket expenses and applicable taxes, as may be mutually agreed between the Board of Directors of the Company and the Auditors.

The Auditors’ Report do not contain any qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimer.

Secretarial Audit:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed Mr. Harshvardhan Tarkas, (ACS No. 30701, COP NO. 24169) Practicing Company Secretary to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report (MR-3) is annexed herewith as Annexure-A.

The Auditors’ Report do not contain any qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimer.

20. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under provisions of section 186 of the Act, if any, are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

21. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

There were no employees during the whole or part of the year who were in receipt of remuneration in excess of limits as covered under the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

Further, there were no employees to whom the gratuity or any other retirement benefits were payable by the Company.

22. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

During the year, all contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company with Related parties were in Ordinary Course of the Business and on Arms Length basis. The members may also refer Note. 22 to the Financial Statements which sets out Related Party disclosures pursuant to Ind AS. There are no materially significant related party transactions that may have potential conflict with interest of the Company at large.

SUBSIDIARIES:

Since the Company has no subsidiaries, provisions of section 134(3)(q) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

23. TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

(IEPF):

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

24. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

In terms of Clause 15(2)(a) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions as specified in Regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and para-C, D and E of schedule V are not applicable to the Company. However, the Company has been observing best corporate governance practices and is committed to adhere to the Corporate Governance requirements on on-going basis.

25. ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return for the year ended 31stMarch, 2024 in form MGT 7 is available on the company’s website http://www.ibinfotech.net.in/

26. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The provisions of section 134 (3)(o) and 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of Companies (CSR) Rules is not applicable to the Company as it is not falling under the criteria mentioned in the Act.

27. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company follows a proactive risk management policy, aimed at protecting its assets and employees which at the same time ensuring growth and continuity of its business. Further, regular updates are made available to the Board at the Board meeting and in special cases on ad-hoc basis.

28. ISSUE OF SHARES:

The Company during the year under review has not issued any Equity Shares nor did it buy-back any of its shares.

29.CONSERVATION OF ENERGY & TECHNOLOGY ABSORBTION:

Since the Company does not have a manufacturing unit, provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3)(A) & (B) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, regarding conservation of energy and technology absorption is not applicable.

30.FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

During the year under review there were no Foreign Exchange transactions.

31. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board.

32. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a Vigil mechanism and Whistle blower policy (WBP) to deal with the instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any.

33. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS / COURTS, IF ANY:

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of your Company and its future operations.

34.MATERIAL EVENTS OCCURRING AFTER BALANCE SHEET DATE:

During the year under review, there were no other material events and commitments affecting financial position of the Company occurring after Balance sheet date.

35.PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE:

As per the requirement of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition &Redressal) Act, 2013 (‘Act’) and Rules made thereunder, no complaints have been received on Sexual harassment for the financial year ending 31stMarch 2024. The Company is committed to providing a safe and conducive work environment.

36. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ISSUED BY ICSI:

The Company is in compliance with all the applicable Secretarial Standards as specified by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

37. RISKS AND CONCERNS:

In today’s challenging and competitive environment, strategies for mitigating inherent risks in accomplishing the growth plans of the company are imperative. The main risks inter alia include strategic risk, operational risk, financial risk and compliances & legal risk.

38. INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY

The Company has not made any application or no proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the Financial Year and hence not being commented upon.

39. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF.

During the Financial Year under review, there has been no incident of one time settlement for loan taken from the banks of financial institutions and hence not being commented upon.

40. DISCLAIMER:

Certain statement in the management discussion and analysis may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that would make differences to Company’s operations include competition, price realization, changes in government policies and regulations, tax regimes, economic development and other incidental factors.

41. ACKNOWLDEGEMENTS:

Your directors express their appreciation for the dedicated and sincere services rendered by the employees of the company and also sincerely thank the shareholders for the confidence reposed by them in the company and from the continued support and cooperation extended by them.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

For IB Infotech Enterprises Limited