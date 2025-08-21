Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
12.24
0
0
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.81
8.59
4.19
2.38
Net Worth
19.05
8.59
4.19
2.38
Minority Interest
Debt
2.99
0.88
0.02
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.25
0.04
0.05
0.05
Total Liabilities
22.29
9.51
4.26
2.43
Fixed Assets
14.21
4
1.3
0.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.03
0
0
Networking Capital
4.44
2.42
1.28
0.23
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.94
1.37
1.81
1.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.97
2.24
1.06
0.44
Sundry Creditors
-0.23
-0.27
-1.06
-0.86
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.24
-0.92
-0.53
-0.55
Cash
3.63
3.06
1.68
1.49
Total Assets
22.28
9.51
4.26
2.43
