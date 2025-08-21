iifl-logo

Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

74.2
(-4.99%)
Aug 21, 2025|11:49:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

12.24

0

0

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.81

8.59

4.19

2.38

Net Worth

19.05

8.59

4.19

2.38

Minority Interest

Debt

2.99

0.88

0.02

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.25

0.04

0.05

0.05

Total Liabilities

22.29

9.51

4.26

2.43

Fixed Assets

14.21

4

1.3

0.71

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.03

0

0

Networking Capital

4.44

2.42

1.28

0.23

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.94

1.37

1.81

1.2

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.97

2.24

1.06

0.44

Sundry Creditors

-0.23

-0.27

-1.06

-0.86

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.24

-0.92

-0.53

-0.55

Cash

3.63

3.06

1.68

1.49

Total Assets

22.28

9.51

4.26

2.43

Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.