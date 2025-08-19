Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹81.6
Prev. Close₹102
Turnover(Lac.)₹159.13
Day's High₹81.6
Day's Low₹77.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)121.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
12.24
0
0
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.81
8.59
4.19
2.38
Net Worth
19.05
8.59
4.19
2.38
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,011.95
|22.47
|10,89,749.87
|12,552
|4.19
|52,788
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,435.6
|23.01
|5,96,387.38
|6,114
|2.99
|35,275
|203.74
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,487.25
|31.84
|4,03,589.84
|2,888
|4.04
|13,073
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
245.15
|21.17
|2,56,995.26
|3,696.1
|2.44
|17,195.4
|60
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,098.7
|32.59
|1,51,134.02
|1,297.4
|1.27
|9,421.1
|736.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kamalakkannan Govindaraj
Whole Time Director
Chetan Shankarlal Soni
Non Executive Director
Anand Pravin Pande
Independent Director
Venkata Subbarao Kalva
Independent Director
Shilpa Kiran Gududur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohini Ajay Talhar
102 1st Flr Suman Busines Park,
Kalyani Nagar Viman Nagar,
Maharashtra - 411014
Tel: +91 88569 07928
Website: https://www.icodexsolutions.com/
Email: cs@icodexsolutions.com
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
