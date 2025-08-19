iifl-logo

Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd Share Price Live

77.55
(-23.97%)
Aug 19, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open81.6
  • Day's High81.6
  • Prev. Close102
  • Day's Low77.55
  • Turnover (lac)159.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)121.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Record Found

Loading...

Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

81.6

Prev. Close

102

Turnover(Lac.)

159.13

Day's High

81.6

Day's Low

77.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

121.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

19 Aug, 2025|06:25 PM
Feb-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 88.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 88.23%

Non-Promoter- 11.76%

Institutions: 11.76%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

12.24

0

0

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.81

8.59

4.19

2.38

Net Worth

19.05

8.59

4.19

2.38

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,011.95

22.4710,89,749.8712,5524.1952,788206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,435.6

23.015,96,387.386,1142.9935,275203.74

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,487.25

31.844,03,589.842,8884.0413,073128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

245.15

21.172,56,995.263,696.12.4417,195.460

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,098.7

32.591,51,134.021,297.41.279,421.1736.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kamalakkannan Govindaraj

Whole Time Director

Chetan Shankarlal Soni

Non Executive Director

Anand Pravin Pande

Independent Director

Venkata Subbarao Kalva

Independent Director

Shilpa Kiran Gududur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohini Ajay Talhar

Registered Office

102 1st Flr Suman Busines Park,

Kalyani Nagar Viman Nagar,

Maharashtra - 411014

Tel: +91 88569 07928

Website: https://www.icodexsolutions.com/

Email: cs@icodexsolutions.com

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹77.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd is ₹121.27 Cr. as of 19 Aug ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 19 Aug ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 19 Aug ‘25

What is the CAGR of Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd?

Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

