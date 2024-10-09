TO THE MEMBERS OF

IDFC LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of IDFC Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2023, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (‘the Standalone Financial Statements).

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2023, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (‘SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act, and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

4. We draw attention to note 29(iii) to the Standalone Financial Statements mentioning that the Company is in process of appointing new directors on the Board to comply with Regulation 17(1)(c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Assessment of valuation of investments measured at fair value for which no listed price in an active market is available and valuation is carried out basis market information and significant unobservable inputs. (Refer note 33 to the standalone financial statements.) The following procedures were performed by us to test the valuation of investments which are measured at fair value for which no listed price in an active market is available: The Company has investments in Venture Capital Funds ("VCF") units amounting to 347.82 crores measured at fair value, where no listed price in an active market is available. The corresponding fair value change is recognised in statement of profit and loss in accordance with related Accounting Standard (Ind-AS 109). a. We obtained an understanding from the management, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys control over assessment of fair value of investments. In measuring the fair value of these investments, the management considers the net asset value ("NAV") declared by the investment managers of the VCF unit. NAV is considered as a significant unobservable input as the Company does not have direct access to the valuations of the underlying portfolio companies in which the VCFs have invested. b. We verified that requisite approvals are in place with regards to Managements assessment of fair valuation of investments in VCF. The management also reviews the performance of the portfolio companies on a regular basis by tracking the latest available financial statements/financial information, valuation report of independent valuers, investor communications and basis the said assessment determines whether any discount is required to be applied on the NAV communicated by the investment managers of VCF. The assessment made by the management also takes into consideration the illiquidity considering the said investments are not actively traded in the market. The assessment prepared by the management is placed before the Board of Directors for their approval at regular intervals. Considering the inherent subjectivity in the valuation of the above investments, relative significance of these investments to the standalone financial statements and the nature and extent of the audit procedures involved, we determined this to be a key audit matter. c. We traced the inputs used in the calculation from the source data (Statement of Accounts, NAV declared etc.) to verify the arithmetical accuracy of the calculation of valuation of investments. d. We evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Based on our above audit procedures, we consider that the managements assessment of the fair value of the above investments for which no listed price in an active market is available is reasonable.

Other Information

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Other Information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

7. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

8. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

9. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

13.1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

13.2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

13.3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

13.4. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

13.5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15. W e also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

16. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

17. We draw attention to note 24(iii) of the Standalone Financial Statements which highlights that as part of simplification of corporate structure, the Board of Directors of the Company along with the three Wholly Owned Subsidiaries ("WOS") IDFC Alternatives Limited, IDFC Trustee Company Limited and IDFC Projects Limited, approved the merger of WOS into the Company, subject to receiving regulatory approvals from various authorities. Post Board approval, the Company along with its three WOS has filed scheme of amalgamation with Official Liquidator ("OL") – Chennai and Regional Director / Registrar of Companies ("ROC") –Chennai on 06 December 2021. .

The ROC, Chennai vide its letter dated 01 February 2022 intimated no observation / suggestions to the aforesaid scheme of amalgamation. Also, the OL of Madras High Court vide its letter dated 24 March 2022 communicated no observation to the aforesaid scheme of amalgamation. The Company filed petition with National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT") –Chennai on 13 April 2022. NCLT heard the petition on 20 October 2022 and passed the order on 22 November 2022 in favour of the Company. Appointed date of the merger being 01 April 2021, the Company has given effect to the Order and have prepared merged accounts for all the periods appearing in the Standalone Financial Statements. Consequently, the previous year numbers presented in the Standalone Financial Statements has been restated. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

18. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

19. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

19 .1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

19.2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

19 .3. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the standalone cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

19.4. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. 19.5. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

19.6. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B.

19.7. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

20. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

20.1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2023 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Note 31 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

20.2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

20 .3. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

20.4. The Management has represented, to best of their knowledge and belief, that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

20.5. The Management has represented, to best of their knowledge and belief, that no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

20.6. Based on such audit procedures, that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, performed by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under para 20.4 and 20.5 contain any material misstatement.

20.7. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the dividend declared and / or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

20.8. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended), provides for the feature of recording of audit trail (edit log) facility in the accounting software used by the Company for maintenance of books of account, which is applicable to the Company from financial year beginning 1 April 2023. The reporting under clause (g) of Rule 11 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 would be done from financial year 2023-2024 onwards.

ANNExURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF IDFC LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

(Referred to in paragraph 18 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (‘PPE).

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its PPE by which all PPE are verified in a phased manner over a period of 2 years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain PPE were physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not own any immovable properties. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i)(c) of the said Order is not applicable the company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use assets) during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company is in the business of rendering services and, consequently, does not hold any inventory. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(ii)(a) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of 5 crores at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions.

iii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of unsecured loans to parties, and the details are mentioned in the following table:

Particulars Advances in the nature of loans ( in crores) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiary 100 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiary -

(b ) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular during the year.

(d) No amount is overdue in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, neither loans or advances in nature of loans have been renewed or extended nor any fresh loans have been granted to settle the overdue of existing loans.

(f ) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to Promoters/Related Parties (as defined in section 2(76) of the Act) which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. iv. The Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act.

Therefore, the provisions of Section 185 are not applicable to the Company. The Company is registered as a Non – Banking Financial Company – Investment and Credit Company with the Reserve Bank of India. Thus, the provisions of Section 186 except sub-section (1) of the Act is not applicable to the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not made any investments through more than two layers of the investment companies as mentioned in sub- section (1) of Section 186 of the Act.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year in terms of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India or the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, we confirm that the following dues of income tax have not been deposited to/with the appropriate authority on account of dispute:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (in in crores) Assessment year to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Demand # 2007-08 Asst. Commissioner of Income tax Income Tax Demand # 2007-08 Asst. Commissioner of Income tax /National faceless Assessment Centre Income Tax Demand 0.02 2008-09 Asst. Commissioner of Income tax Income Tax Demand # 2008-09 Asst. Commissioner of Income tax/National faceless Assessment Centre Income Tax Demand 0.13 2010-11 Asst. Commissioner of Income tax Income Tax Demand # 2012-13 Asst. Commissioner of Income tax /National Faceless Assessment Centre Income Tax Demand 0.03 2012-13 Asst. Commissioner of Income tax Income Tax Demand 0.03 2013-14 Asst. Commissioner of Income tax Income Tax Demand # 2014-15 Asst. Commissioner of Income tax /National Faceless Assessment Centre Income Tax Demand 0.08 2014-15 Income Tax Officer Income Tax Demand 0.39 2015-2016 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals)/National Faceless Appeal Centre Income Tax Demand 184.18 2016-17 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals)/National Faceless Appeal Centre Income Tax Demand 23.26 2017-18 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals)/National Faceless Appeal Centre Income Tax Demand 11.46 2018-19 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals)/National Faceless Appeal Centre Income Tax Demand 3.08 2018-19 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals)/National Faceless Appeal Centre Income Tax Demand 0.81 2019-20 Asst. Commissioner of Income tax/National Faceless Assessment Centre Income Tax Demand 4.87 2020-21 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals)/National Faceless Appeal Centre Income Tax Demand 0.71 2020-21 Asst. Commissioner of Income tax /National Faceless Assessment Centre Income Tax Demand 0.07 2020-21 Asst. Commissioner of Income tax /National faceless Assessment Centre Income Tax Demand 0.08 2022-23 Asst. Commissioner of Income tax/Centralised Processing Centre

Amount less than one lakh is denoted by #

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we confirm that we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) The Company has not obtained loans or borrowings from Bank/Financial institutions or government and has not issued any debentures during the year. Thus, the provision of Clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any term loans during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements .

e) Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b ) The Company has not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares / fully / partly / optionally convertible debentures during the year.

xi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company that has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company has obtained the required registration.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid CoR from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a CIC as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Group has no CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year. The Company has incurred cash loss of 2.63 crores (post restatement) in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. There are no amount unspent on the Corporate Social Responsibilities activities and hence reporting under the clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNExURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF IDFC LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

(Referred to in paragraph 19.6 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act).

Opinion

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of IDFC Limited as at 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘the Guidance Note).

Managements responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

3. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

4. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing (‘SA‘), prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements. Those SAs and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

5. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

7. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

ANNExURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

8. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.