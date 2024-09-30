iifl-logo-icon 1
QUICKLINKS FOR IDFC Ltd

IDFC Ltd News Today

107.97
(-1.83%)
Oct 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Company

Sectoral

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.

30 Sep 2024|03:30 PM
NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.

26 Sep 2024|12:42 PM

