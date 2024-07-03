Summary

IDFC Limited (Erstwhile, Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited) is a financial conglomerate and is registered with Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC. It is a Holding Company mainly holding investment in IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited (IDFC FHCL) which is a non-operative financial holding company. IDFC FHCL in turn holds investments in IDFC FIRST Bank Limited (IDFC FIRST Bank) and IDFC Asset Management Company Limited (IDFC AMC). IDFC AMC is also registered as a Portfolio Manager with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).IDFCs main subsidiary is IDFC Bank. Besides banking, it also has investments in various financial services businesses such as Asset Management (both public markets and private markets), Institutional Broking & Research, and Infrastructure Debt Fund. All these businesses are carried out through independent subsidiaries. IDFC holds all these investments under IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited. The network of IDFC Bank as on March 31, 2018, comprises 150 branches, 387 Corporate Business Correspondent (BC) branches, 85 ATMs and 17,474 customer access points. Of the 150 branches, 50 branches are in the top 35 cities in India. The remaining 100 semi-urban and rural branches are across Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Meghalaya.Infrastructure Development Finance Company Ltd was incorporated on January 30, 1997 as a public limited company with their registered office at Chennai

