iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IDFC Ltd Share Price

107.97
(-1.83%)
Oct 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open110.04
  • Day's High110.63
  • 52 Wk High129.7
  • Prev. Close109.98
  • Day's Low107.36
  • 52 Wk Low 104.5
  • Turnover (lac)70,472.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value59.65
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,275.03
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open111.64
  • Day's High112.75
  • Spot111.34
  • Prev. Close112.78
  • Day's Low111.02
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot5,000
  • OI(Chg %)-15,10,000 (-5.25%)
  • Roll Over%8.61
  • Roll Cost1.46
  • Traded Vol.3,14,40,000 (7.43%)
View More Futures

IDFC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

110.04

Prev. Close

109.98

Turnover(Lac.)

70,472.42

Day's High

110.63

Day's Low

107.36

52 Week's High

129.7

52 Week's Low

104.5

Book Value

59.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,275.03

P/E

0

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

IDFC Ltd Corporate Action

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2023

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

26 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

IDFC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.

Read More
NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|12:42 PM

IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

IDFC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:19 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 51.84%

Institutions: 51.84%

Non-Institutions: 48.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

IDFC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1,599.99

1,596.44

1,596.36

1,596.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,918.65

7,794.62

7,664.74

7,659.2

Net Worth

9,518.64

9,391.06

9,261.1

9,255.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

25.15

3.79

-441.65

104.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

65.54

153.83

87.77

33.7

340.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

65.54

153.83

87.77

33.7

340.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,016.35

4,545.19

61.73

233.28

32.13

View Annually Results

IDFC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

6,895.95

31.424,27,525.395,613.710.5214,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,739.75

177.822,76,254.48907.570.061,217.1151.99

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

316.05

387.172,04,162.79304.830382.7739.05

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

148.54

30.872,00,928.281,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

449.4

10.111,52,431.73,717.882.9211,910.1240

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IDFC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajay Sondhi

Independent Director

Jaimini Bhagwati

Chairman & Independent Directo

Anil Singhvi

Independent Director

ANITA BELANI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivangi Mistry

Managing Director

Mahendra Narandas Shah

Whole Time Director & CFO

Bipin Narandas Gemani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IDFC Ltd

Summary

IDFC Limited (Erstwhile, Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited) is a financial conglomerate and is registered with Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC. It is a Holding Company mainly holding investment in IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited (IDFC FHCL) which is a non-operative financial holding company. IDFC FHCL in turn holds investments in IDFC FIRST Bank Limited (IDFC FIRST Bank) and IDFC Asset Management Company Limited (IDFC AMC). IDFC AMC is also registered as a Portfolio Manager with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).IDFCs main subsidiary is IDFC Bank. Besides banking, it also has investments in various financial services businesses such as Asset Management (both public markets and private markets), Institutional Broking & Research, and Infrastructure Debt Fund. All these businesses are carried out through independent subsidiaries. IDFC holds all these investments under IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited. The network of IDFC Bank as on March 31, 2018, comprises 150 branches, 387 Corporate Business Correspondent (BC) branches, 85 ATMs and 17,474 customer access points. Of the 150 branches, 50 branches are in the top 35 cities in India. The remaining 100 semi-urban and rural branches are across Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Meghalaya.Infrastructure Development Finance Company Ltd was incorporated on January 30, 1997 as a public limited company with their registered office at Chennai
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the IDFC Ltd share price today?

The IDFC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹107.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of IDFC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IDFC Ltd is ₹17275.03 Cr. as of 09 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of IDFC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IDFC Ltd is 0 and 1.81 as of 09 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IDFC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IDFC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IDFC Ltd is ₹104.5 and ₹129.7 as of 09 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of IDFC Ltd?

IDFC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.35%, 3 Years at 26.81%, 1 Year at -12.04%, 6 Month at -10.55%, 3 Month at -9.22% and 1 Month at -2.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IDFC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IDFC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 51.85 %
Public - 48.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR IDFC Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.