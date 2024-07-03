SectorFinance
Open₹110.04
Prev. Close₹109.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹70,472.42
Day's High₹110.63
Day's Low₹107.36
52 Week's High₹129.7
52 Week's Low₹104.5
Book Value₹59.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,275.03
P/E0
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.Read More
IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1,599.99
1,596.44
1,596.36
1,596.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,918.65
7,794.62
7,664.74
7,659.2
Net Worth
9,518.64
9,391.06
9,261.1
9,255.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
25.15
3.79
-441.65
104.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
65.54
153.83
87.77
33.7
340.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
65.54
153.83
87.77
33.7
340.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,016.35
4,545.19
61.73
233.28
32.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
6,895.95
|31.42
|4,27,525.39
|5,613.71
|0.52
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,739.75
|177.82
|2,76,254.48
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
316.05
|387.17
|2,04,162.79
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
148.54
|30.87
|2,00,928.28
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
449.4
|10.11
|1,52,431.7
|3,717.88
|2.92
|11,910.1
|240
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajay Sondhi
Independent Director
Jaimini Bhagwati
Chairman & Independent Directo
Anil Singhvi
Independent Director
ANITA BELANI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivangi Mistry
Managing Director
Mahendra Narandas Shah
Whole Time Director & CFO
Bipin Narandas Gemani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
IDFC Limited (Erstwhile, Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited) is a financial conglomerate and is registered with Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC. It is a Holding Company mainly holding investment in IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited (IDFC FHCL) which is a non-operative financial holding company. IDFC FHCL in turn holds investments in IDFC FIRST Bank Limited (IDFC FIRST Bank) and IDFC Asset Management Company Limited (IDFC AMC). IDFC AMC is also registered as a Portfolio Manager with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).IDFCs main subsidiary is IDFC Bank. Besides banking, it also has investments in various financial services businesses such as Asset Management (both public markets and private markets), Institutional Broking & Research, and Infrastructure Debt Fund. All these businesses are carried out through independent subsidiaries. IDFC holds all these investments under IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited. The network of IDFC Bank as on March 31, 2018, comprises 150 branches, 387 Corporate Business Correspondent (BC) branches, 85 ATMs and 17,474 customer access points. Of the 150 branches, 50 branches are in the top 35 cities in India. The remaining 100 semi-urban and rural branches are across Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Meghalaya.Infrastructure Development Finance Company Ltd was incorporated on January 30, 1997 as a public limited company with their registered office at Chennai
Read More
The IDFC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹107.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IDFC Ltd is ₹17275.03 Cr. as of 09 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of IDFC Ltd is 0 and 1.81 as of 09 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IDFC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IDFC Ltd is ₹104.5 and ₹129.7 as of 09 Oct ‘24
IDFC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.35%, 3 Years at 26.81%, 1 Year at -12.04%, 6 Month at -10.55%, 3 Month at -9.22% and 1 Month at -2.48%.
