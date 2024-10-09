IDFC Ltd Management Discussions

Business environment during the fiscal continued to remain challenging with inflationary headwinds forcing regulators across the world to raise interest rates and tighten liquidity and geopolitical tensions further exacerbating challenges by disrupting supply chains and constraining availability of resources globally. During the fiscal India navigated these challenges well and in the coming years, with abatement of these macro headwinds hopefully, the India growth story should gain further momentum and be back on track.

IDFC LIMITED

Current Status

Post demerger of Financing Undertaking into IDFC FIRST Bank Limited ("IDFC FIRST Bank" or "the Bank"), IDFC Limited ("IDFC") is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC - I. It has minimal business operations and it holds investments in IDFC FIRST Bank through its wholly owned subsidiary IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited ("IDFC FHCL" or "IDFC NOHFC"). IDFC FHCL owns 39.99% in IDFC FIRST Bank. IDFC and IDFC FIRST Bank are two listed entities of IDFC Group. IDFC does not have any business operations.

During the year, Balance Sheet size increased from Rs. 9,416.45 crore as on March 31, 2022 to Rs. 9,570.54 crore as on March 31, 2023. Profit after tax and other comprehensive income was higher at Rs. 2,029.29 crore for FY 2022-23 as compared to Rs. 53.88 crore in FY 2021-22. Net worth of the Company increased from Rs. 9,391.06 crore as on March 31, 2022 to Rs. 9,518.93 crore as on March 31, 2023.

CORPORATE SIMPLIFICATION AND CREATING VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

Our corporate structure in the beginning of the fiscal was as given on the next page:

In continuation of our journey of simplifying corporate structure, following steps were taken during the year:

? Divestment of IDFC Foundation along with i.e. Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited ("DIMTS") & Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited ("IDeCK").

? Merger of three wholly owned subsidiaries i.e. IDFC Alternatives Limited, IDFC Projects Limited and IDFC Trustee Company Limited with IDFC Limited completed during the year.

? Sale of IDFC Asset Management Company ("IDFC AMC") and IDFC AMC Trustee Company to Bandhan Consortium.

? Subscribed to Preferential offer made by the Bank to increase IDFC holding in Bank to 39.99%.

? Special dividend to IDFC shareholders at Rs.11/- per share and same was paid in February 2023.

? Interim dividend to IDFC Shareholders at Re. 1/- per share and same was paid in May 2022.

? The simplified corporate structure is given in the last column on this page.

As the last step of the journey, the Board of Directors of IDFC, IDFC FHCL and IDFC FIRST Bank at their respective meetings held on July 03, 2023, have interalia approved Composite Scheme of Amalgamation ("the Scheme") which inter alia envisages the amalgamation of: (i) IDFC FHCL into and with IDFC; and (ii) IDFC into IDFC FIRST Bank, and their respective shareholders, under Sections 230 to 232 of the Act and other applicable laws including the rules and regulations ("Proposed Transaction"). subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.

OVERVIEW OF GROUP COMPANY

IDFC FIRST Bank

Key Highlights of FY2022-23

Our bank was focused on creating a strong platform during the initial years by consolidating and strengthening the balance sheet through growing assets at a calibrated pace and hastening deposit growth. We moderated overall loan growth during initial years and grew deposits as a faster pace. This phase focused on consolidation is now complete. A strong foundation has been built to launch into a growth phase focused on profitability and asset quality from here on.

Financials

Our fee income is well diversified. We have launched and scaled up many fee-based products in the last 4 years. Many of these products are in the early stage of their lifecycle and have the potential to grow significantly going forward. 91% of the fee income & other income is from retail banking operations which is granular and sustainable.

IDFC FIRST Bank: Balance Sheet

In Rs. Crore Mar-22 Dec-22 Mar-23 Growth (%) M (YoY) ¦ Shareholders Funds 21,003 22,698 25,721 22% Deposits 1,05,634 1,33,038 1,44,637 37% - CASA Deposits 51,170 66,498 71,983 41% - Term Deposits 54,464 66,540 72,655 33% Borrowings 52,963 54,406 57,212 8% Other liabilities and provisions 10,581 11,232 12,371 17% Total Liabilities 1,90,182 2,21,374 2,39,942 26% Cash and Balances with Banks and RBI 15,758 12,319 13,898 -12% Net Retail and Wholesale Loans & Advances* 1,24,075 1,47,109 1,56,371 26% Investments 41,544 51,016 57,809 39% Fixed Assets 1,361 1,902 2,090 54% Other Assets 7,443 9,028 9,773 31% Total Assets 1,90,182 2,21,374 2,39,942 26%

IDFC FIRST Bank: Profit & Loss Account

FY22 FY23 Growth (%) YoY Interest Income 17,173 22,728 32% Interest Expense 7,467 10,092 35% Net Interest Income 9,706 12,635 30% Fee & Other Income 2,691 4,142 54% Trading Gain 531 325 -39% Operating Income 12,928 17,102 32% Operating Income (Excl Trading Gain) 12,397 16,777 35% Operating Expense 9,644 12,170 26% Operating Profit (PPOP) 3,284 4,932 50% Operating Profit (Ex. Trading gain) 2,753 4,607 67% Provisions 3,109 1,665 -46% Profit Before Tax 175 3,267 =RIGHT>1765% Tax 30 830 2697% 145 2,437 1575%

During the last three years we had to make significant investments in building liabilities and credit card franchise Despite this, the cost income issue has come down from 95% to 72% because of the strong incremental unit economics at the bank which is allowing the bank to make the investments as mentioned above. If the high cost legacy borrowings are replaced with current cost of funds, the cost to income for FY23 would be 69.68%. Cost to income will further come down with scale.

Our core pre-provisioning operating profit has improved despite investment in growing the bank. As the retail lending business is profitable with more than 20% incremental ROE, were able to absorb the expenses needed to invest for building the bank. In Q4-FY23, the Core PPOP was at 2.36% (annualized) as a % of average assets, as compared to 1.86% in Q4-FY22.

Our core PPOP (NII + Fees excluding Trading Gains - Opex) grew by 67% as compared to balance sheet growth of 26% in FY23. This demonstrates the power of incremental profitability in all our businesses.

This phenomenon has played out to bring in growth in core PPOP every quarter and we expect it to continue over the next few years till we reach sustainable ROA / ROE levels as comparable to the industry. Adjusting for the one-time items in Q4- FY23, the annualized ROA would have been 1.23% and the annualized ROE would have been 12.30% in Q4-FY23, which has improved from 6.67% in Q4-FY22.

In the last 5 years, the Infrastructure financing book as % of overall Loans & Advances has come down from 36.7% to 2.9% as of March 31, 2023.

The significant and growing part of the book, i.e. the Retail and commercial business financing business has low NPA levels because of high-quality underwriting, credit bureaus, technology, cash-flow based lending capabilities.

Asset Quality in the Corporate Book too is strong with adequate PCR of 99.84%.

We expect infrastructure book to wind down in due course, hence the Bank level NPA excluding Infrastructure at 1.84% and 0.46% is relevant point to note.

Further, the retail and commercial book is well diversified.

Commercial Finance consists of Loans to small business owners and entrepreneurs through products like business installment loans, micro business loans, small business working capital, commercial vehicle, trade advances etc. with most loans < Rs. 5 crore.

Loans & Advances are net of IBPC, Consumer Loans include personal loans, education loan, consumer durable loan and cross sell.

Liabilities

The Bank provides high levels of customer service and becoming a brand with a reputation as a clean and ethical institution, which has helped us grow our deposit base.

The deposits of 31st March 2023 includes Rs. 2,131 crore of Current Account Deposits received for short term during the closing days of FY23 from large Government Banking client. Without the same, the CASA balance would be Rs. 69,852 crore as of 31-Mar-23, 37% YoY growth.

We reduced deposit rates in 2021 from 7% earlier to 4% up to Rs. 10,00,000. Yet, our deposit growth continues to be strong based on strong service levels and image as a clean ethical institution. Without the Rs. 2,131 crore current account mobilized in March 2023 from Government Banking client as mentioned earlier, the CASA Ratio would be 49.0% as of 31-Mar-23.

Total Customer Deposits (Retail Deposits + Wholesale Deposits) has grown strongly by 4 Year CAGR (Mar-19 to Mar-23) of 36%. Without the Rs. 2,131 crore current account

Capital Adequacy

In Rs. Crore Mar-22 Dec-22 Mar-23 Common Equity 20,199 22,140 24,816 Tier 2 Capital Funds 2,525 4,218 4,585 Total Capital Funds 22,724 26,358 29,401 Total Risk Weighted Assets 1,35,728 1,64,094 1,74,762 CET1 Ratio (%) 14.88% 13.49% 14.20% Total CRAR (%) 16.74% 16.06% 16.82%

The Bank is well capitalized for growth in future. mobilized in March 2023 from Government Banking client as mentioned earlier, the total customer deposits would be Rs. 134,681 crore, growth of 44% on YoY basis.

We have transformed the liability profile in 4 years from wholesale to retail The Retail wholesale Deposits mix has changed from 27 : 73 in Dec-18 to 76 : 24 in Mar-23. Strong growth in retail deposits has significantly reduced dependency of the Bank on the wholesale deposits. Certificate of Deposits (short term money) has come down from Rs. 28,754 crores as of March 31, 2019 to Rs. 7,826 crores as of March 31, 2023, while the total customer deposit base grew from Rs. 40,504 crore to Rs. 1,36,812 crore in this period.

Our strong growth in retail deposits has reduced our dependence on wholesale deposits and has provided greater stability to our liabilities.

SMA 1 is the overdue portfolio in Bucket 31-60 days, and SMA 2 is the overdue portfolio in 61-90 days. SMA 1 (31-60 days overdue) and SMA 2 (61-90 days overdue), put together are around 1.1% of the Book in retail & commercial segment. Based on this, we expect a lower level of NPA formation in future.

Here we share the Gross and Net NPA of individual products in Retail & Commercial Finance. Most of the products have GNPA ratio at less than 2% and NNPA ratio at less than 1% as a result of stringent underwriting and risk management described earlier. NPA of Loan Against Property is higher because it includes impact of restructuring due to COVID. NPA in this portfolio is expected to come down over time as the COVID affected portfolio runs off.

The Bank has reduced the net stressed assets, both in absolute value and as % of the total assets. This indicates lower NPA levels going forward. The restructured pool of the Bank has reduced by 60% in FY23 It forms 0.59% of the overall Loans & Advances as of March 31, 2023 as compared to 1.84% as of March 31, 2022.

The consistent QoQ growth of the crore operating profit showcases the strength of the core operating model, despite the investments in building capabilities including new products, network, people, digital innovations etc. during this phase which has made the organization ready for the next wave of growth.

In Q4-FY23, the Bank had trading gains of Rs. 216 crore and the Bank utilized Rs. 79 crore of of the same to increase the PCR. Adjusting for these one-time items, the net profit of the Bank would have been Rs. 701 crore for Q4-FY23. We expect profitability to further improve going forward with scale.

Capital Adequacy

Our bank is strongly capitalized at 16.82% total Capital to Risk (weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR).

Corporate Governance

Eminent, qualified and experienced Board of Directors. All committees are headed by Independent Directors.

RISK MANAGEMENT

IDFC Limited is a holding company for its various businesses. Wherever applicable, concerned businesses have a robust risk management practice in place to proactively identify and manage various types of risks, namely, credit, market and operational risks. IDFC Limited has necessary risk policy for its investments in Bank & other entities.

INTERNAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorised use or disposition and that the transactions are authorised, recorded and reported correctly. Such internal controls are supplemented by a programme of internal audits, review by management and documented policies, guidelines and procedures. These are designed to ensure that financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial information and other reports and for maintaining regular accountability of the companys assets. The internal auditors present their report on a quarterly basis in operating companies and half yearly basis in holding companies to the audit committee of the respective boards.

HUMAN RESOURCES

IDFC had 7 employees as on March 31, 2023.