IDFC Ltd Shareholding Pattern

107.97
(-1.83%)
Oct 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

IDFC Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

51.84%

51.13%

50.77%

52.13%

58.87%

Non-Institutions

48.15%

48.86%

49.22%

47.86%

41.12%

Total Non-Promoter

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 51.84%

Institutions: 51.84%

Non-Institutions: 48.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

I D F C: Related NEWS

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

30 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

30 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.

Read More
NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

26 Sep 2024|12:42 PM

IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR IDFC Ltd

