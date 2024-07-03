IDFC Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Sept-2021
Gross Sales
2.12
63.42
82.33
71.5
31.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.12
63.42
82.33
71.5
31.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
561.03
455.32
4,003.56
541.63
83.12
Total Income
563.15
518.74
4,085.89
613.13
114.88
Total Expenditure
7.65
13.4
53.18
10.42
254.41
PBIDT
555.5
505.34
4,032.71
602.71
-139.53
Interest
0
7.27
0
0
0
PBDT
555.5
498.07
4,032.71
602.71
-139.53
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.58
5.22
364.58
8.66
1.94
Deferred Tax
-2.99
5.14
8.63
9.54
6.01
Reported Profit After Tax
557.89
487.69
3,659.47
584.46
-147.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.03
0.01
0.83
Net Profit after Minority Interest
557.89
487.69
3,659.44
584.45
-148.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
3,514.42
56.18
82.64
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
557.89
487.69
145.02
528.27
-231
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.49
3.05
22.87
3.66
-0.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,599.99
1,599.99
1,599.99
1,597.23
1,596.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26,202.83
796.81
4,898.22
842.95
-439.32
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
26,315.56
768.98
4,444.88
817.42
-464.51
IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.Read More
IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.Read More
