IDFC Ltd Half Yearly Results

107.97
(-1.83%)
Oct 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Sept-2021

Gross Sales

2.12

63.42

82.33

71.5

31.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.12

63.42

82.33

71.5

31.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

561.03

455.32

4,003.56

541.63

83.12

Total Income

563.15

518.74

4,085.89

613.13

114.88

Total Expenditure

7.65

13.4

53.18

10.42

254.41

PBIDT

555.5

505.34

4,032.71

602.71

-139.53

Interest

0

7.27

0

0

0

PBDT

555.5

498.07

4,032.71

602.71

-139.53

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.05

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.58

5.22

364.58

8.66

1.94

Deferred Tax

-2.99

5.14

8.63

9.54

6.01

Reported Profit After Tax

557.89

487.69

3,659.47

584.46

-147.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.03

0.01

0.83

Net Profit after Minority Interest

557.89

487.69

3,659.44

584.45

-148.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

3,514.42

56.18

82.64

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

557.89

487.69

145.02

528.27

-231

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.49

3.05

22.87

3.66

-0.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,599.99

1,599.99

1,599.99

1,597.23

1,596.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26,202.83

796.81

4,898.22

842.95

-439.32

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

26,315.56

768.98

4,444.88

817.42

-464.51

I D F C: Related NEWS

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

30 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.

NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

26 Sep 2024|12:42 PM

IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.

QUICKLINKS FOR IDFC Ltd

