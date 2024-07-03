iifl-logo-icon 1
IDFC Ltd Nine Monthly Results

107.97
(-1.83%)
Oct 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

55.77

101.23

85.5

279.17

293.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

55.77

101.23

85.5

279.17

293.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

672.83

791.1

118.89

22.9

25.64

Total Income

728.6

892.33

204.39

302.07

319.31

Total Expenditure

18.43

14.86

290.3

590.9

1,013.99

PBIDT

710.17

877.47

-85.91

-288.83

-694.68

Interest

7.27

0

0

11.32

0.13

PBDT

702.9

877.47

-85.91

-300.15

-694.81

Depreciation

0.03

0.07

0.08

15.53

13.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.12

6.78

25.51

69.79

45.78

Deferred Tax

2.02

14.1

18.22

-6.74

-0.86

Reported Profit After Tax

697.73

856.52

-129.72

-378.73

-753.21

Minority Interest After NP

0

0.02

0.41

-1.59

1.21

Net Profit after Minority Interest

697.73

856.5

-130.13

-377.14

-754.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

76.36

118.4

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

697.73

780.14

-248.53

-377.14

-754.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.36

5.36

-0.81

-2.36

-4.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

110

0

0

31.5

Equity

1,599.99

1,599.22

1,596.44

1,596.36

1,596.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1,273.39

866.8

-100.47

-103.46

-236.55

PBDTM(%)

1,260.35

866.8

-100.47

-107.51

-236.59

PATM(%)

1,251.08

846.11

-151.71

-135.66

-256.48

I D F C: Related NEWS

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.

Read More
NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|12:42 PM

IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.

Read More

