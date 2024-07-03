iifl-logo-icon 1
IDFC Ltd Quarterly Results

107.97
(-1.83%)
Oct 9, 2024

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023Jun-2023

Gross Sales

11.89

9.77

-7.65

36.67

26.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.89

9.77

-7.65

36.67

26.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

82.5

343.52

217.51

199.53

255.79

Total Income

94.39

353.29

209.86

236.2

282.54

Total Expenditure

7.67

2.62

5.03

6.03

7.37

PBIDT

86.72

350.67

204.83

230.17

275.17

Interest

0

0

0

0

7.27

PBDT

86.72

350.67

204.83

230.17

267.9

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.34

2.68

-2.1

5.07

0.15

Deferred Tax

-0.45

0.13

-3.12

1.55

3.59

Reported Profit After Tax

85.82

347.85

210.04

223.54

264.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

85.82

347.85

210.04

223.54

264.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

85.82

347.85

210.04

223.54

264.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.54

2.17

1.31

1.4

1.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,599.99

1,599.99

1,599.99

1,599.99

1,599.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

729.35

3,589.25

-2,677.51

627.67

1,028.67

PBDTM(%)

729.35

3,589.25

-2,677.51

627.67

1,001.49

PATM(%)

721.78

3,560.38

-2,745.62

609.59

987.47

QUICKLINKS FOR IDFC Ltd

