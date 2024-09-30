Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., September 27, 2024, has considered and noted/approved the following matters: a) Effectiveness of the composite scheme of amalgamation b)Receipt of the certified copy of the order dated September 25, 2024 c)Appointed Dates d)Effective Date e)Record Date f)Share Exchange Ratio The Board Meeting commenced at 4:30 p.m. and concluded at 6:00 p.m. We Request you to kindly take the above on record and to bring the above to the notice of all concerned.

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

IDFC LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulations 29(1) & 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the 186th Board Meeting of IDFC Limited will be held on Friday August 02 2024 at Mumbai to discuss and approve inter alia the following: (a) Unaudited Financial Results (subjected to Limited Review by Auditors) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further in continuation to our letter dated June 26 2024 and pursuant to the IDFC Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading in shares of the Company the Trading Window was closed for dealing in the equity shares of IDFC Limited for all the Board Members and Designated Persons and their respective Dependent Family Members from Monday July 01 2024 and will remain closed till Monday August 05 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly take note of the same. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of IDFC Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. August 02, 2024 has inter alia considered the following: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the aforesaid financial results together with copies of Limited Review Reports issued by KKC & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. We hereby confirm and declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Report on the aforesaid financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) with unmodified opinion. The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.idfclimited.com The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 11:45 a.m. Read less.. unaudited financial results (standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

IDFC LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that on Thursday July 4 2024 the Board of the Directors of the IDFC Limited (IDFC or the Company) will consider declaration of an Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25. The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.idfclimited.com Kindly take note of the same. In continuation to our letter dated July 01, 2024 and in compliance with Regulation 29 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the IDFC Limited (IDFC or the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. July 04, 2024 has considered and declared an Interim Dividend of 10% i.e. Rs. 1.00/- per equity share of the Company. Please note that the Interim Dividend, shall be payable to all those equity shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as at close of day on July 16, 2024, being the record date for the purpose of the aforesaid Interim Dividend. Please note that Interim Dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or after July 23, 2024. The above information is also available on the website of the Company Interim Dividend Shall be payable to shareholders whose name appear in the register of members of the company as at close of day on July 16, 2024 being the record date fixed for aforesaid interim dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.07.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

IDFC LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulations 29(1) & 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the 183rd Board Meeting of IDFC Limited will be held on Tuesday May 07 2024 at Mumbai to discuss and approve inter alia the following: Audited Annual Financial Statement (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31 2024. Further in continuation to our letter dated March 26 2024 and pursuant to the IDFC Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading in shares of the Company the Trading Window was closed for dealing in the equity shares of IDFC Limited for all the Board Members and Designated Persons and their respective Dependent Family Members from April 01 2024 and will remain closed till Thursday May 09 2024 (both days inclusive). The Board of Directors (the Board) of IDFC Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. May 07, 2024 has inter alia considered the following: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the aforesaid financial results along with Auditors Report thereon issued by KKC & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, (formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP) the Statutory Auditors of the Company. We hereby confirm and declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Audit Report on the aforesaid financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) with unmodified opinion. (Annexure -1) The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.idfclimited.com The Board Meeting commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 1:45 p.m. audited annual accounts of the company for the year ended march 31, 2024 along with auditors report theeon issued by KKC & Associates LLP with unmodified opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 27 Dec 2023