In continuation to our letter dated July 01, 2024 and in compliance with Regulation 29 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the IDFC Limited (IDFC or the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. July 04, 2024 has considered and declared an Interim Dividend of 10% i.e. Rs. 1.00/- per equity share of the Company. Please note that the Interim Dividend, shall be payable to all those equity shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as at close of day on July 16, 2024, being the record date for the purpose of the aforesaid Interim Dividend. Please note that Interim Dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or after July 23, 2024. The above information is also available on the website of the Company