IDFC Ltd Dividend

107.97
(-1.83%)
Oct 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

I D F C CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend4 Jul 202416 Jul 202416 Jul 2024110Interim
In continuation to our letter dated July 01, 2024 and in compliance with Regulation 29 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the IDFC Limited (IDFC or the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. July 04, 2024 has considered and declared an Interim Dividend of 10% i.e. Rs. 1.00/- per equity share of the Company. Please note that the Interim Dividend, shall be payable to all those equity shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as at close of day on July 16, 2024, being the record date for the purpose of the aforesaid Interim Dividend. Please note that Interim Dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or after July 23, 2024. The above information is also available on the website of the Company Interim Dividend Shall be payable to shareholders whose name appear in the register of members of the company as at close of day on July 16, 2024 being the record date fixed for aforesaid interim dividend.

I D F C: Related News

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

30 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.

NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

26 Sep 2024|12:42 PM

IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.

