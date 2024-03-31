The Board
of Directors of IEC Education Limited
Report on
the Audit of Standalone Financial Results
Qualified
Opinion
We have
audited the accompanying standalone financial results of IEC Education Limited (the
Company) for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the notes thereon (hereinafter referred to
as the "Financial Results") attached herewith, being compiled by the Company
pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and
Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended Listing Regulations").
In our
opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us
these standalone financial results:
i. are
presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations
in this regard; and
ii. gives
a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid
down in the applicable Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles
generally accepted in India of the net loss and other comprehensive income and other
financial information of the company for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2024 except
the matter described in Para (a) to (j) in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph.
Basis for
Qualified Opinion
We
conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under
section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those
Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the
Statement section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with
the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with
the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the
provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our
other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of
Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate
to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial results.
Based on
our review conducted as above, the following is being submitted / reported:
a. The
absence of business activities may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to
continue as a going concern.
b. The
System of Internal Financial Control over financial reporting with regards to the company
were not made available to us to enable us to determine if the company has established
adequate internal financial control over financial reporting and whether such control were
operating effectively.
c. The
company has not deposited statutory liabilities with concerned Government authorities
under various Acts. It has also not provided for interest/penalty/for such default.
d. Note 17
to the standalone financial statements, the Borrowings amounting to Rs. 168.19 Lakhs is
outstanding and the management has not provided any details and the same is subject to
reconciliation.
e. Note 6
& Note 10 to the standalone financial statements, Other Financial Assets amounting to
Rs. 2552.36 Lakhs and Trade Receivables amounting to Rs. 590.90 Lakhs is long outstanding
and also is subject to confirmation / reconciliation, and deviation in the same may affect
the financial position and/ or financial performance of the company, to the extent.
f. Note 4
to the standalone financial statements, Investment amounting to Rs. 42.58 Lakhs in
subsidiaries which are not doing any business. These Investments are not substantiated.
g. Note 7
to the standalone financial statements, The Company has deferred tax asset amounting to
Rs. 60.18 Lakhs as at March 31, 2024 despite the company been incurring cash losses since
long and also not doing any business.
h. Note 18
to the standalone financial statements, Trade Payables amounting to Rs. 3.35 Lakhs is a
long outstanding. Further, The Trade payables lying as on 31.03.2024 are subject to
reconciliation and confirmation.
Also, the
company does not have details of amount due to MSME vendors and accordingly we cannot
comment upon the interest payable on amount due to MSME vendors.
i. Note 20
to the standalone financial statements, Other Current Liabilities includes Rs. 4.60 Lakhs
in respect of Share Application Money received pending allotment since long. The company
has also not provided for interest /penalty for such default.
Managements
Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results
This
statement has been prepared on the basis of the standalone annual financial statements.
The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of these financial
results that give a true and fair view of the net profit for the year ended March 31, 2024
and other comprehensive income and other financial information of the company in
accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting
Standard prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued
thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance
with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act
for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and
other irregularities selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making
judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and
maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for
ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records relevant to the
preparation and presentation of the financial results that give a true and fair view and
are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In
preparing the standalone financial results, the Board of Directors are responsible for
assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable,
matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless
the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or
has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board
of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting
process.
Auditors
Responsibilities for the Audit of the Statement
Our
objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial results as a
whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an
auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of
assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs
will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.
Misstatements
can arise from fraud or error and are considered material it, individually or in the
aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users
taken on the basis of these standalone financial results.
As part of
an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain
professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
a.
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial results, whether
due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and
obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our
opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher
than for one resulting from error, fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional
omissions, as misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
b. Obtain
an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit
procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act,
we are also responsible for expressing an opinion whether the company has adequate
internal financial controls with respect to financial statements in place and the
operating effectiveness of such controls but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion
on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control.
c.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of
accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.
d.
Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis
of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty
exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys
ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists,
we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in
the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our
conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors
report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as
a going concern.
e.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial results,
including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying
transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Materiality
is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial results that, individually or in
aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable
user of the financial results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and
qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the
results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in
the financial results.
We
communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned
scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant
deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also
provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant
ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all
relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our
independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
Other
Matters
a. These
financial results include the results for the quarter ended March 31,2024 being the
balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and
the published year to date figures upto December 31, 2023 of the relevant financial year.
These figures were subject to limited review by us as required under the Listing
Regulations.
Our
opinion on the Statement is not modified in respect of the above matters.
|
For
APT & Co LLP
|
Chartered
Accountants
|
FRN:
014621C/ N500088
|
(Ashish
Goyal)
|
Partner
|
M. No.
534775
|
UDIN:
24534775BKAJHF4904
|
Place:
New Delhi
|
Date:
May 29, 2024
