SectorComputer Education
Open₹35.07
Prev. Close₹34.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.31
Day's High₹35.07
Day's Low₹35.07
52 Week's High₹35.07
52 Week's Low₹1.69
Book Value₹19.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.52
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.26
15.26
15.26
15.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.17
16.13
16.34
16.55
Net Worth
30.43
31.39
31.6
31.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.02
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
81.34
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.31
-0.19
-0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.2
-0.53
-0.91
-0.56
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.5
-0.5
Tax paid
0
0
0.08
0.08
Working capital
-0.19
22.07
-0.19
-1.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
81.34
Op profit growth
-56.91
29.27
-31.26
-52.37
EBIT growth
-62.63
-40.94
62.61
-544.78
Net profit growth
-62.63
-34.64
67.68
-686
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.32
0.01
0.05
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NIIT Ltd
NIITLTD
192.6
|68.06
|2,609.92
|8.25
|0.39
|35.69
|76.46
Aptech Ltd
APTECHT
183.2
|51.46
|1,062.56
|0.41
|2.46
|57.48
|43.69
BITS Ltd
28.94
|0
|323.77
|0.01
|0
|0.27
|1.58
Zee Learn Ltd
ZEELEARN
7.97
|4.98
|260.67
|0.8
|0
|37.84
|3.67
Compucom Software Ltd
COMPUSOFT
28.24
|97.38
|223.45
|0.78
|1.42
|7.25
|17.56
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Bijoy Kumar Pandit
Independent Director
Sunil Kumar
Non Executive Director
Shalini Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shrey Rustagi
Independent Director
Vipin Kumar Kushwaha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IEC Education Ltd
Summary
India Education Centre was an Association of Persons run and managed by Gupta Enterprises, a registered private family trust established on 16th October, 1981 with Mr R.L Gupta and family. India Education Centre took upon the corporate character on 23rd August 1994 after being incorporated as India Education Centre Limited which took over India Education Centre owned by Gupta Enterprises and had taken upon the task of establishing, maintaining, supervising educational, technical and vocational institutions for training of manpower including computer education institutes, and other institutions which will help in promoting employment opportunities and make available trained manpower to Government trade and industry. Since then a frontrunner in imparting IT education. Later on January 19, 1998, India Education Centre Limited, changed its name to IEC Softwares Ltd & now called IEC Education Limited to realize its two fold ambitious objectives, one of Software Development projects, IT services, promotion of export of Computer Software and other, Dissemination , promotion of knowledge in the field of Computer Education. IEC is one of the premium Computer Training Institutes in the country which has grown immensely from a humble beginning to an established brand in providing quality education.Gupta Enterprises had been engaged in imparting technical and Vocational education including computer education and other allied activities in the field of computers since 1981 in the name of
Read More
The IEC Education Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IEC Education Ltd is ₹53.52 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IEC Education Ltd is 0 and 1.77 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IEC Education Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IEC Education Ltd is ₹1.69 and ₹35.07 as of 03 Jan ‘25
IEC Education Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 1881.36%, 3 Month at 235.60% and 1 Month at 54.09%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.