Summary

India Education Centre was an Association of Persons run and managed by Gupta Enterprises, a registered private family trust established on 16th October, 1981 with Mr R.L Gupta and family. India Education Centre took upon the corporate character on 23rd August 1994 after being incorporated as India Education Centre Limited which took over India Education Centre owned by Gupta Enterprises and had taken upon the task of establishing, maintaining, supervising educational, technical and vocational institutions for training of manpower including computer education institutes, and other institutions which will help in promoting employment opportunities and make available trained manpower to Government trade and industry. Since then a frontrunner in imparting IT education. Later on January 19, 1998, India Education Centre Limited, changed its name to IEC Softwares Ltd & now called IEC Education Limited to realize its two fold ambitious objectives, one of Software Development projects, IT services, promotion of export of Computer Software and other, Dissemination , promotion of knowledge in the field of Computer Education. IEC is one of the premium Computer Training Institutes in the country which has grown immensely from a humble beginning to an established brand in providing quality education.Gupta Enterprises had been engaged in imparting technical and Vocational education including computer education and other allied activities in the field of computers since 1981 in the name of

