IEC Education Ltd Share Price

35.07
(1.98%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.07
  • Day's High35.07
  • 52 Wk High35.07
  • Prev. Close34.39
  • Day's Low35.07
  • 52 Wk Low 1.69
  • Turnover (lac)0.31
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.52
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

IEC Education Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Computer Education

Open

35.07

Prev. Close

34.39

Turnover(Lac.)

0.31

Day's High

35.07

Day's Low

35.07

52 Week's High

35.07

52 Week's Low

1.69

Book Value

19.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.52

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

IEC Education Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

IEC Education Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IEC Education Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.48%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IEC Education Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.26

15.26

15.26

15.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.17

16.13

16.34

16.55

Net Worth

30.43

31.39

31.6

31.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.02

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

81.34

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.31

-0.19

-0.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.2

-0.53

-0.91

-0.56

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.5

-0.5

Tax paid

0

0

0.08

0.08

Working capital

-0.19

22.07

-0.19

-1.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

81.34

Op profit growth

-56.91

29.27

-31.26

-52.37

EBIT growth

-62.63

-40.94

62.61

-544.78

Net profit growth

-62.63

-34.64

67.68

-686

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.32

0.01

0.05

0

IEC Education Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

192.6

68.062,609.928.250.3935.6976.46

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

183.2

51.461,062.560.412.4657.4843.69

BITS Ltd

28.94

0323.770.0100.271.58

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

7.97

4.98260.670.8037.843.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

28.24

97.38223.450.781.427.2517.56

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IEC Education Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Bijoy Kumar Pandit

Independent Director

Sunil Kumar

Non Executive Director

Shalini Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shrey Rustagi

Independent Director

Vipin Kumar Kushwaha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IEC Education Ltd

Summary

India Education Centre was an Association of Persons run and managed by Gupta Enterprises, a registered private family trust established on 16th October, 1981 with Mr R.L Gupta and family. India Education Centre took upon the corporate character on 23rd August 1994 after being incorporated as India Education Centre Limited which took over India Education Centre owned by Gupta Enterprises and had taken upon the task of establishing, maintaining, supervising educational, technical and vocational institutions for training of manpower including computer education institutes, and other institutions which will help in promoting employment opportunities and make available trained manpower to Government trade and industry. Since then a frontrunner in imparting IT education. Later on January 19, 1998, India Education Centre Limited, changed its name to IEC Softwares Ltd & now called IEC Education Limited to realize its two fold ambitious objectives, one of Software Development projects, IT services, promotion of export of Computer Software and other, Dissemination , promotion of knowledge in the field of Computer Education. IEC is one of the premium Computer Training Institutes in the country which has grown immensely from a humble beginning to an established brand in providing quality education.Gupta Enterprises had been engaged in imparting technical and Vocational education including computer education and other allied activities in the field of computers since 1981 in the name of
Company FAQs

What is the IEC Education Ltd share price today?

The IEC Education Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of IEC Education Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IEC Education Ltd is ₹53.52 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IEC Education Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IEC Education Ltd is 0 and 1.77 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IEC Education Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IEC Education Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IEC Education Ltd is ₹1.69 and ₹35.07 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IEC Education Ltd?

IEC Education Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 1881.36%, 3 Month at 235.60% and 1 Month at 54.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IEC Education Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IEC Education Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.51 %

