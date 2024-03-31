To
The
Members, IEC Education Limited
Your
directors take pleasure in presenting to you the 30th Annual Report together
with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March
31, 2024.
FINANCIAL
RESULTS
The
Financial highlights of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 is
provided below:
|
Particulars
|
Standalone
|
Consolidated
|
2023-24
|
2022-23
|
2023-24
|
2022-23
|
Revenue
from Operations
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Other
Income
|
0
|
32.01
|
0
|
32.01
|
Total
Income
|
0
|
32.01
|
0
|
32.01
|
Earnings
before Interest, Tax & Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
|
(61.91)
|
(19.66)
|
(63.14)
|
(21.80)
|
Less:
Depreciation and Amortization expense
|
0.44
|
1.29
|
0.44
|
1.29
|
Less:
Finance cost
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Profit
before exceptional items and Tax (PBT)
|
(62.35)
|
(20.95)
|
(63.58)
|
(23.09)
|
Exceptional
item
|
(33.42)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Less:
Tax Expense
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Profit
after Tax (PAT)
|
(95.77)
|
(20.95)
|
(63.58)
|
(23.09)
STATE
OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS
The
Company has not carried any business activity during Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.
On
Standalone
basis, the Companys Earnings before Interest Depreciation and Tax stood at Rs.
(61.91) Lakhs, the same was Rs. (19.66) Lakhs for the previous period. Loss before
taxation stood at Rs. 62.35 Lakhs, as against Loss of Rs. 20.95 Lakhs in the previous
financial year. The net Loss of the Company stood at Rs. 95.77 Lakhs as against Loss of
Rs. 20.95 Lakhs in the previous Financial Year.
On
Consolidated basis, the Earnings before Interest Depreciation and Tax stood at Rs. (63.14)
Lakhs, the same was Rs. (21.80) Lakhs for the previous period. Loss before taxation stood
at Rs. 63,58 Lakhs, as against Loss of Rs. 23.09 Lakhs in the previous financial year. The
net Loss of the Company stood at Rs. 63.58 Lakhs as against Loss of Rs. 23.09 Lakhs in the
Previous Financial Year.
CHANGE
IN NATURE OF BUSINESS
During
the Financial Year under review, there was no change in the nature of Companys
business.
CAPITAL
STRUCTURE
There
was no change in the authorised share capital of the Company during the Financial Year. As
on March 31, 2024, the Authorised Capital of the Company stood at Rs. 2,100 Lakhs divided
into 2,10,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each. The Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Capital
at the end of current financial year stood at Rs. 1,526 Lakhs. The Company has not issued
any equity shares with differential rights, sweat equity shares or bonus shares. The
Company has only one class of equity shares with face value of Rs. 10/- each.
DIVIDEND
Considering
the shortage of funds and in view of loss incurred by the Company, your directors think it
prudent to not declare any dividend for Financial Year 2023-24. Further, the provisions of
Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
2015 (“listing regulations”) relating to Dividend Distribution Policy are not
applicable on the Company.
TRANSFER
TO RESERVE
The
Company has not transferred any amount to the reserves of the Company during the Financial
year under review.
MATERIAL
CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS
No
material changes have occurred between the end of Financial Year and the date of the
Report.
SUBSIDIARY,
ASSOCIATE OR JOINT VENTURES
As
on March 31, 2024, the Company is having three subsidiaries. The performance of the
subsidiaries of the Company is summarized in Form AOC - 1 attached to the Financial
Statements of the Company in pursuance of Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013. The
Financial Statements of the Subsidiaries are prepared in accordance with applicable
accounting standards. Further, pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the
Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with Accounting
Standards which forms part of the Annual Report.
SIGNIFICANT
AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS
No
significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals
impacting the going concern status and Companys Operations in future. Further, the
BSE limited had issued notice vide its letter dated June 20, 2024 for revocation of
suspension in trading of equity shares of the Company w.e.f. June 28, 2024.
AUDITORS
AND AUDITORS REPORT
M/s
APT & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 014621C/N500088) have audited the
Standalone and
Consolidated
Financial Statements (“Financial Statements”) of the Company for Financial Year
ended
March
31, 2024 and have submitted Audit Report which forms part of this Annual Report. There
have been no incidence of Fraud reported by the Statutory Auditors under section 143 (12)
of the Companies Act,
2013.
The Audit report is with qualified opinion of the Statutory Auditors and the Managements
response thereto is provided below:
|
Statutory
Auditor Observations
|
Managements
Response
|
The
absence of business activities may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to
continue as a going concern
|
Currently
company is not serving any businesses but company is in process to start fresh businesses
|
The
System of Internal Financial Control over financial reporting with regards to the company
were not made available to us to enable us to determine if the company has established
adequate internal financial control over financial reporting and whether such control were
operating effectively
|
The
qualification relates to establishment of systems of Internal Financial Control over
Financial Reporting. The Audit Committee reviews the Companys financial
results/statements before they are placed before the Board for approval. Also, the Company
is not generating any revenue since long.
|
The
company has not deposited statutory liabilities with concerned Government authorities
under various Acts. It has also not provided for interest/penalty/for such default.
|
Quantified
in notes to Audit Report. The statutory dues have not been deposited due to lack of funds
as the Company is not operational. Further all dues will be deposited in near future, once
the financial position of the Company improves.
|
The
Borrowings amounting to Rs. 168.19 Lakhs is outstanding and the management has not
provided any details and the same is subject to reconciliation.
|
The
matter was disputed and is presently time barred and due to such reasons the balance
outstanding was not reconciled. In case it is to be paid then the liability is already
entered in books of accounts.
|
Other
Financial Assets amounting to Rs. 2552.36 Lakhs and Trade Receivables amounting to Rs.
624.40 Lakhs is long outstanding and also is subject to confirmation / reconciliation, and
deviation in the same may affect the financial position and/ or financial performance of
the Holding company, to the extent.
|
tyle=margin-top:3.0pt;margin-right:0cm;margin-bottom:
3.0pt;margin-left:0cm;mso-pagination:none;mso-layout-grid-align:none;
text-autospace:none>This
amount is receivable and confirmation to that effect is also provided to the auditor and
there is no deviation. Out of Rs. 2552.36 Lakhs, the confirmation and reconciliation of
balance is given for Rs. 2125.36 Lakhs and as regard the balance amount of Rs. 427 Lakhs
is concerned, the amount relates to govt. projects in which the arbitration proceedings
are going on, due to which the confirmation couldnt be provided.
|
The
Company has deferred tax asset amounting to Rs. 60.18 Lakhs as at March 31, 2024 despite
the company been incurring cash losses since long and also not doing any business.
|
This
is an old balance and no action has been taken by the Company since the Company is non
operational.
|
Trade
Payables amounting to Rs. 3.35 Lakhs is a long outstanding. Further, The Trade payables
lying as on 31.03.2024 are subject to reconciliation and confirmation.
|
The
record is not available but the amount is payable. Also, the Company doesnt have the
confirmation that if its vendors are MSME. The Company had made efforts to seek details
from its vendors, however the same are not provided as on date.
|
Also,
the Holding company does not have details of amount due to MSME vendors and accordingly we
cannot comment upon the interest payable on amount due to MSME vendors.
|
The Amount of Rs. 4.60 Lakhs is payable to the
share applicant but such applicants are not traceable as on date. As soon as they are
traced, the money will be refunded back.
|
Other
Current Liabilities includes Rs. 4.60 Lakhs in respect of Share Application Money received
pending allotment since long. The Holding company has also not provided for interest
/penalty for such default.
Further,
M/s APT & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants have resigned as the Statutory Auditors of
the Company on August 03, 2024, and to fill the casual vacancy caused due to resignation
of the Statutory Auditor, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on
August 31, 2024 have recommended to appoint of M/s S.N. Kapur & Associates, Chartered
Accountants, (FRN: 001545C), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, to hold office upto
the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Further, M/s S.N. Kapur &
Associates, Chartered Accountants are also proposed to be appointed as Statutory Auditor
for a period of five consecutive years from conclusion of 30th Annual General
Meeting till conclusion of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Their
appointment is subject to the approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of
the Company. Secretarial Auditors M/s Preksha Dawet& Associates (Membership No. 55366)
was appointed to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year ended
March 31, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report for the said Financial Year is annexed
herewith and forms part of this Report as Annexure-A with qualified opinion,
Managements
response thereto is provided herein below:
Cost
Auditors
The
provisions of section 148 relating to maintenance of Cost Records is not applicable on the
Company.
Internal
Auditors
In
accordance with the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of
Directors had appointed Mr. Karan Khanna (Membership No. 532004) a qualified Chartered
Accountant as Internal Auditor to conduct Internal Audit of the Company.
DIRECTORS
AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL
During
the year under review there were no changes in the Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.
On August 03, 2024, Mr. Jaideep Kumar Bhola and Mr. Navin Gupta resigned as Independent
Director and Managing Director, respectively.
In
accordance with the provision of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles
of Association of the Company, Mrs. Shalini Gupta (DIN: 00114181), Director of the Company
retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered
herself for re-appointment. Further, the term of appointment of Mr. Sunil Kumar (DIN:
08463423) as an Independent Director, is expiring at the ensuing annual general meeting of
the Company. Further, the Board on the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration
committee, appointed Mr. Vipin Kumar Kushwaha (DIN:10715762) as an Additional Director
(Independent) and Mr. Navin Gupta as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, w.e.f. August
03, 2024.
Based
on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of
Directors, have recommended the re-appointment of Mrs. Shalini Gupta as non-executive
director, re-appointment of Mr. Sunil Kumar for his second term as Independent Director to
hold office upto May 29, 2024 and appointment of Mr. Vipin Kumar Kushwaha as Independent
Director for a period of five years w.e.f. August 03, 2024 to hold office upto August 02,
2029.
DECLARATION
BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
The
Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they
meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under section 149 of the Companies Act,
2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of listing regulations. In the opinion of the Board,
Independent Directors fulfill the conditions specified in the Act and Rules made
thereunder. The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company hold
highest standards of integrity and possess requisite expertise and experience required to
fulfill their duties as Independent Directors.
FAMILIARISATION
PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
No
familiarization programmes were conducted during financial year ended March 31, 2024.
DIRECTORS
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant
to the requirement under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to
Directors Responsibility Statement, your Directors hereby confirm that: a)
in
the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been
followed and there are no material departures; b)
they
had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and
estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state
of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of the company
for the financial year; c)
they
had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in
accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and
for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d)
they
had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and e)
they
had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and such internal
financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. f)
the
Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all
applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.
THE
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO
Conservation of energy:
Ii
Foreign Exchange outgo Nil
DEPOSITS
The
Company has not accepted any deposits from public and as such, no amount on account of
principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the
balance sheet.
CONTRACTS
AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES
In
accordance with the provisions of Section 188 of the Act and rules made thereunder, all
the contracts/arrangements/transactions entered into by the Company during the year under
review with
Related
Parties were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. The
details of the
Related
Party Transactions are set out in the Notes to Financial Statements forming part of this
Annual Report. During the year under review, there were no material related party
transactions / contracts or arrangements covered under Section 188(1), hence disclosure
under Form AOC-2 is not applicable.
PARTICULARS
OF EMPLOYEES
As
per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report is being sent to all
members of the Company excluding the information relating to Employees to be given under
section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment
and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel), Rules, 2014. The said information would be
available for inspection by the members at the Corporate Office of the Company i.e.,
E-216, East of Kailash, New Delhi - 110065 during business hours on working, up to the
date of ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any member is interested in inspecting the
same, such members may write to the Company in advance.
VIGIL
MECHANISM
As
per Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Company has formulated an effective
Vigil Mechanism which provides a robust framework for dealing with genuine concerns &
grievances. Specifically, employees can raise concerns regarding any discrimination,
harassment, victimization, any other unfair practice being adopted against them or any
instances of fraud by or against your Company. However, during the Financial Year under
review no complaint was received by the Company.
PERFORMANCE
EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES, AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS
A
formal evaluation of the performance of the Board, its Committees and the individual
Directors was carried out for Financial Year 2023-24. Led by the Board of Directors, the
evaluation was carried out using individual questionnaires covering, amongst others,
composition of Board, conduct as per Company values & beliefs, contribution towards
development of the strategy & business plan, risk management, receipt of regular
inputs and information, codes & policies for strengthening governance, functioning,
performance & structure of Board Committees, skill set, knowledge & expertise of
Directors, preparation & contribution at Board meetings, leadership, etc. The
performance evaluation of the respective Committees and that of Directors was done by the
Board excluding the Director being evaluated.
PARTICULARS
OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS
During
the year under review the Company has not given any loan and guarantee or made any
investment covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the details of
outstanding loans and investments are provided in Note no. 4 of the Standalone financial
statements, forming part of this annual report.
INTERNAL
FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY
The
Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity
of its operations. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit
function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.
NUMBER
OF MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For
details of meetings of the Board, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report, forming
part of the Annual Report
AUDIT
COMMITTEE
Your
Company has a duly constituted Audit Committee, its composition as well as charter are in
line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder
and Regulation 18 of the listing regulations. The details relating to the same are given
in Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Annual Report. During the year under
review, all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.
CORPORATE
SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (“CSR”)
The
provision of Section 135 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable on
the Company.
NOMINATION
& REMUNERATION COMMITTEE (“NRC”)
The
Company has duly constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee in accordance with
Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations
and Disclosure
Requirements)
Regulations, 2015. Kindly refer to the section on Board Committees in the Corporate
Governance Report, forming part of this annual report for details relating to the
Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Board of Directors of the Company have
formulated a Nomination and Remuneration policy that deals with the criteria for
determining qualifications, competencies, positive attributes and independence for
appointment of a directors of the Company, to specify the manner of evaluation of
performance of Board, its Committees, Individual Directors and to recommend to the Board,
policy relating to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, and other
employees of the Company. To access the Nomination and Remuneration Policy, kindly refer
to https://iecgroup.in All the recommendations made by the Nomination and Remuneration
Committee during the year were accepted by the Board.
STAKEHOLDER
RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE
The
Company has duly constituted Stakeholder Relationship Committee in accordance with Section
178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 20 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and
Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Kindly refer to the section on Board
Committees in the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this annual report for
details relating to the Stakeholder Relationship Committee.
CORPORATE
GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
The
report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under listing regulations forms an integral
part of the report and the requisite Certificate duly signed by the Practicing Company
Secretary confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to
the report.
Managements
Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under the listing
regulations, is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.
BUSINESS
RESPONSIBILITY & SUSTAINABILITY REPORT (BRSR)
The
provisions of Regulation 34(2) of the Listing Regulations relating to Business
Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting, are not applicable on the Company.
PREVENTION
OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE
Your
Company has in place a policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace. This policy
is in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace
(Prevention, Prohibition &Redressal) Act, 2013. All employees, whether permanent,
contractual, temporary and trainees are covered under this Policy.
COMPLIANCE
WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS
The
Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company
Secretaries of India on Board Meetings and General Meetings.
ANNUAL
RETURN
Pursuant
to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on 31st
March 2024 is available on the Companys website on www.iecgroup.in.
OTHER
DISCLOSURES
The
Company had neither made any application, nor any proceedings are pending under the
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The Company had not entered into any onetime
settlement with any Bank or Financial Institutions, hence disclosure under rule
(8)(5)(xii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is not applicable. The Managing Director of
the Company had not received any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.
ACKNOWLEDGMENT
Your
directors wish to place on record their gratitude in receipt of continued support and
co-operation from various stakeholders including and not limiting to Shareholders,
Customers, institutions,
Governmental and Semi-Governmental Agencies,
Consultants other business Associates and Employees of the Company
|
For
and on behalf of the Board of Directors
|
Sd/-
|
Sd/-
|
Bijoy
Kumar Pandit
|
Sunil
Kumar
|
Chairman
|
Independent
Director
|
DIN:
07900682
|
DIN:
08463423
|
Date:
31.08.2024
|
Place:
New Delhi
