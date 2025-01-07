Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.02
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
81.34
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.31
-0.19
-0.33
As % of sales
0
0
0
1,397.11
Other costs
-0.08
-0.2
-0.2
-0.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
1,113.99
Operating profit
-0.22
-0.52
-0.4
-0.58
OPM
0
0
0
-2,411.11
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.5
-0.5
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.04
0
0
0.53
Profit before tax
-0.2
-0.53
-0.91
-0.56
Taxes
0
0
0.08
0.08
Tax rate
0
0
-9.72
-14.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.2
-0.53
-0.82
-0.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.2
-0.53
-0.82
-0.48
yoy growth (%)
-62.63
-34.64
67.68
-686
NPM
0
0
0
-2,016.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.