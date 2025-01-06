iifl-logo-icon 1
IEC Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

35.77
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

IEC Education FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.2

-0.53

-0.91

-0.56

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.5

-0.5

Tax paid

0

0

0.08

0.08

Working capital

-0.19

22.07

-0.19

-1.48

Other operating items

Operating

-0.4

21.51

-1.51

-2.47

Capital expenditure

-0.04

-0.76

0

-0.1

Free cash flow

-0.44

20.75

-1.51

-2.57

Equity raised

33.5

35.4

37.88

38.85

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.36

3.36

3.34

3.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

36.41

59.52

39.7

39.63

