IEC Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.2
-0.53
-0.91
-0.56
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.5
-0.5
Tax paid
0
0
0.08
0.08
Working capital
-0.19
22.07
-0.19
-1.48
Other operating items
Operating
-0.4
21.51
-1.51
-2.47
Capital expenditure
-0.04
-0.76
0
-0.1
Free cash flow
-0.44
20.75
-1.51
-2.57
Equity raised
33.5
35.4
37.88
38.85
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.36
3.36
3.34
3.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
36.41
59.52
39.7
39.63
