IEC Education Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.26
15.26
15.26
15.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.17
16.13
16.34
16.55
Net Worth
30.43
31.39
31.6
31.81
Minority Interest
Debt
1.68
1.68
1.68
1.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
32.11
33.07
33.28
33.49
Fixed Assets
0
0.41
0.53
0.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.43
0.76
0.76
0.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
Networking Capital
31.07
31.03
31.23
31.36
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
5.91
5.91
5.91
5.91
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
25.53
26.29
26.02
26.19
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.01
-0.26
-0.27
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.34
-1.16
-0.44
-0.47
Cash
0.02
0.27
0.16
0.23
Total Assets
32.12
33.07
33.28
33.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.