IEC Education Ltd Balance Sheet

38.69
(1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.26

15.26

15.26

15.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.17

16.13

16.34

16.55

Net Worth

30.43

31.39

31.6

31.81

Minority Interest

Debt

1.68

1.68

1.68

1.68

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

32.11

33.07

33.28

33.49

Fixed Assets

0

0.41

0.53

0.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.43

0.76

0.76

0.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

Networking Capital

31.07

31.03

31.23

31.36

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

5.91

5.91

5.91

5.91

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

25.53

26.29

26.02

26.19

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.01

-0.26

-0.27

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.34

-1.16

-0.44

-0.47

Cash

0.02

0.27

0.16

0.23

Total Assets

32.12

33.07

33.28

33.5

