iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IEC Education Ltd Key Ratios

36.42
(-1.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IEC Education Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

81.34

-99.6

Op profit growth

-41.62

-27.87

-52.36

-340.6

EBIT growth

-76.05

63.03

-787.64

-184.03

Net profit growth

-73.3

69.3

-901.44

-159.37

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

-2,496.29

-9,502.23

EBIT margin

0

0

-2,382.71

628.35

Net profit margin

0

0

-2,058.02

465.67

RoCE

-0.66

-2.55

-1.47

0.21

RoNW

-0.17

-0.63

-0.36

0.04

RoA

-0.16

-0.57

-0.31

0.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.15

0

0

0.03

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.15

-0.88

-0.66

-0.31

Book value per share

20.51

21.56

22.11

22.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

108

P/CEPS

-4.14

-5.79

-10.23

P/B

0.17

0.17

0.14

EV/EBIDTA

-15.96

-100.97

7.3

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-9.36

-13.63

-47.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

99,736.62

1,99,932.83

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-557.36

-425.48

-283.48

-192.89

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

1,180

62.93

-18.71

Net debt / equity

0.04

0.04

0.04

0

Net debt / op. profit

-5.09

-3.08

-2.29

0.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-1,460.08

-3,061.19

Other costs

0

0

-1,136.21

-6,541.04

IEC Education : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IEC Education Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.