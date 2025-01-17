Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
81.34
-99.6
Op profit growth
-41.62
-27.87
-52.36
-340.6
EBIT growth
-76.05
63.03
-787.64
-184.03
Net profit growth
-73.3
69.3
-901.44
-159.37
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
-2,496.29
-9,502.23
EBIT margin
0
0
-2,382.71
628.35
Net profit margin
0
0
-2,058.02
465.67
RoCE
-0.66
-2.55
-1.47
0.21
RoNW
-0.17
-0.63
-0.36
0.04
RoA
-0.16
-0.57
-0.31
0.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.15
0
0
0.03
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.15
-0.88
-0.66
-0.31
Book value per share
20.51
21.56
22.11
22.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
108
P/CEPS
-4.14
-5.79
-10.23
P/B
0.17
0.17
0.14
EV/EBIDTA
-15.96
-100.97
7.3
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-9.36
-13.63
-47.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
99,736.62
1,99,932.83
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-557.36
-425.48
-283.48
-192.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
1,180
62.93
-18.71
Net debt / equity
0.04
0.04
0.04
0
Net debt / op. profit
-5.09
-3.08
-2.29
0.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-1,460.08
-3,061.19
Other costs
0
0
-1,136.21
-6,541.04
No Record Found
