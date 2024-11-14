Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

IEC EDUCATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday November 14 2024. Inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. We request the exchange to take this information on record. Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. November 14, 2024 which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:50 P.M., inter-alia, had considered and approved the following business: 1) Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 along with Audit Report. 2) Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 along with Audit Report. The above Financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held today i.e. November 14, 2024 and approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on the same day. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Pursuant to an email received from BSE Ltd. wherein BSE had intimated that the date in Limited Review Report is incorrect, accordingly, we hereby submit, complete set of Standalone and Consolidated FInancial Results, with correct Limited Review Report. There have been no changes in other particulars. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

IEC EDUCATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve time date and place of next Annual General Meeting of the Company and other matters relating to AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (SEBI LODR Regulations) we wish to inform that, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e. August 31, 2024 and inter alia: 1. Based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, and subject to approval by Shareholders of the Company in ensuing AGM, approved the appointment of as Statutory Auditor of the Company, (Annexure-I) 2. Approved Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 3. Approved the appointment of Preksha Dawet & Associates as Scrutinizer to facilitate remote e-voting & voting to be conducted at AGM 4. Approved holding of Annual General Meeting of the Company on 11:00 AM, 28th September 2024 through Video Conference / Other Audio Video mode (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 19 Jul 2024

IEC EDUCATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. IEC EDUCATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended June 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.07.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting as per intimation attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 25 May 2024

IEC EDUCATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financials Results/ Statements of the Company for Financial Year ended 31 March 2024

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 13 Feb 2024