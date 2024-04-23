1:9 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that IIFL FINANCE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE IIFL FINANCE LIMITED . (532636) RECORD DATE 23/04/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.298 per Share on Rights Basis for every 09 (Nine) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 23/04/2024 DR-616/2024-2025 *Note: Rights Issue Price: Rs.300 per fully paid-up Equity Share (including a premium of Rs.298 per Equity Share) on application; (As per BSE Notice Dated on 19.04.2024)