Ind Tra Deco Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.39
0.57
0.06
-5.27
Other operating items
Operating
-0.42
0.52
0.02
-5.3
Capital expenditure
-2.96
0
0
-0.2
Free cash flow
-3.38
0.52
0.03
-5.5
Equity raised
-2.07
0.88
0.89
5.88
Investing
0.15
0
0
0.01
Financing
0.85
0.59
0.02
0.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.46
2
0.94
0.64
