Ind Tra Deco Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.29
(-3.33%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Ind Tra Deco Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.39

0.57

0.06

-5.27

Other operating items

Operating

-0.42

0.52

0.02

-5.3

Capital expenditure

-2.96

0

0

-0.2

Free cash flow

-3.38

0.52

0.03

-5.5

Equity raised

-2.07

0.88

0.89

5.88

Investing

0.15

0

0

0.01

Financing

0.85

0.59

0.02

0.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-4.46

2

0.94

0.64

