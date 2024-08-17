SectorTrading
Open₹0.29
Prev. Close₹0.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.29
Day's Low₹0.29
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.9
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
26.19
26.19
26.19
26.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.51
0.44
0.44
0.45
Net Worth
23.68
26.63
26.63
26.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.3
0
0.01
0.28
yoy growth (%)
20,530.01
-91.28
-94.08
-89.78
Raw materials
-0.2
0
0
-0.25
As % of sales
68.72
54.87
54.97
90.3
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.39
0.57
0.06
-5.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20,530.01
-91.28
-94.08
-89.78
Op profit growth
-32.23
17.93
-12.27
280.72
EBIT growth
-202.73
124.34
-111.22
-16.49
Net profit growth
-194.9
118.24
-162.4
-101.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dipal Rokadia
Director
Arvind Shah
Director
Jignesh Rokadia
Director
Nehal Rokadia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ind Tra Deco Ltd
Summary
Managed by chairman Praful K Rokadia, Ind Tra Deco manufactures non-ferrous metals and television sets.
