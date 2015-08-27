Ind Tra Deco Ltd Management Discussions

ECONOMIC SCENARIO

Indian economy has shown a phenomenal increase in inflation resulted in high interest costs, low investments This trend is expected to continue till some time. Market Sentiments are dull. Appointment of New RBI Governer has created positiveness in the otherwise stagnant economy.

REAL ESTATE / INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION (NEW)

The Company is proceeding ahead with launce of 2 real estate projects near Mumbai. One is a Commercial Park and the 2nd is a Villa project. The Company has got a good response from the market. The Management is confident that this start will propel future growth in the company. The plots are already acquired and in possession by the Company.

REAL ESTATE SECTOR IN INDIA

The real estate sector in India is witnessing increasing recognition as an infrastructure service which is driving the economic growth engine of the country. India has the potential to attract investments in the real estate sector on account of strong economic growth and a developing and lucrative real estate market. It is the most viable Investment destination in real estate, according to a research report by Price water house Coopers (PwC) and Urban Land Institute (ULI). Areport by International rating agency Fitch Ratings, says, that the high growth in the Indian economy will drive the demand for residential units, which in turn will drive the real estate sector in the medium-term. Residential property prices have stabilized and are deemed attractive for investors. With attractive pricing and innovation in construction technology and variety of designs, overseas investors are taking a fresh look at India as a unique market in which they can invest. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Indian real estate sector is estimated to increase to US$ 25 billion in the next 10 years, from the present US$ 4 billion.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Your Company has been providing consistent quality and service in the field of High Pressure Waterjet Cleaners, Household and Industrial Vacuum Cleaners, etc. since last 20 years. These products are used by a wide spectrum of residential commercial and industrial establishments.

FUTURE PROJECTS

At present the management is keeping all further launches on hold. OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS

Any industry faces a fair amount of competition and your industry is no exception. Your Company faces competition from both the organized as well as the unorganized sectors. In response to the ever increasing competition, the management has added the above mentioned products which will help in the long run.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

The Company has in place adequate internal control systems and procedures commensurate with the size and nature of its business. These systems and procedures provide reasonable assurance of maintenance of proper accounting records, reliability of financial information, protection of resources and safeguarding of assets against unauthorized use. The management regularly reviews the internal control systems and procedures.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. Although the expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results could materially differ from those expressed or implied.