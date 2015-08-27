iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind Tra Deco Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.29
(-3.33%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.3

0

0.01

0.28

yoy growth (%)

20,530.01

-91.28

-94.08

-89.78

Raw materials

-0.2

0

0

-0.25

As % of sales

68.72

54.87

54.97

90.3

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

As % of sales

7.84

1,565.9

176.77

9.55

Other costs

-0.12

-0.05

-0.04

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.92

3,500.9

239.51

25.16

Operating profit

-0.04

-0.07

-0.06

-0.07

OPM

-16.49

-5,021.68

-371.26

-25.02

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.02

Other income

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.14

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-30.89

-25.19

-23.1

6.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-194.9

118.24

-162.4

-101.37

NPM

1.94

-423.21

-16.9

1.6

