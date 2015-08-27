Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.3
0
0.01
0.28
yoy growth (%)
20,530.01
-91.28
-94.08
-89.78
Raw materials
-0.2
0
0
-0.25
As % of sales
68.72
54.87
54.97
90.3
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
7.84
1,565.9
176.77
9.55
Other costs
-0.12
-0.05
-0.04
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.92
3,500.9
239.51
25.16
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.07
-0.06
-0.07
OPM
-16.49
-5,021.68
-371.26
-25.02
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.02
Other income
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.14
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-30.89
-25.19
-23.1
6.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-194.9
118.24
-162.4
-101.37
NPM
1.94
-423.21
-16.9
1.6
