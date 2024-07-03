India Cements Capital Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5.31
3.31
1.79
1.3
4.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.31
3.31
1.79
1.3
4.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.33
0.31
0.48
0.52
0.28
Total Income
5.64
3.61
2.27
1.82
4.45
Total Expenditure
3.68
2.95
1.91
2.25
3.86
PBIDT
1.96
0.66
0.36
-0.43
0.58
Interest
0.11
0.07
0.08
0.03
0.14
PBDT
1.86
0.6
0.28
-0.46
0.44
Depreciation
0.04
0.04
0.05
0.06
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.44
0.02
0
0
0.1
Deferred Tax
0.01
0
0
-0.01
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
1.37
0.54
0.24
-0.51
0.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.37
0.54
0.24
-0.51
0.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.37
0.54
0.24
-0.51
0.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.63
0.25
0.11
-0.24
0.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.71
21.71
21.71
21.71
21.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.91
19.93
20.11
-33.07
13.9
PBDTM(%)
35.02
18.12
15.64
-35.38
10.55
PATM(%)
25.8
16.31
13.4
-39.23
5.99
