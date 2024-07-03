iifl-logo-icon 1
India Cements Capital Ltd Nine Monthly Results

17.52
(-2.56%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5.31

3.31

1.79

1.3

4.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.31

3.31

1.79

1.3

4.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.33

0.31

0.48

0.52

0.28

Total Income

5.64

3.61

2.27

1.82

4.45

Total Expenditure

3.68

2.95

1.91

2.25

3.86

PBIDT

1.96

0.66

0.36

-0.43

0.58

Interest

0.11

0.07

0.08

0.03

0.14

PBDT

1.86

0.6

0.28

-0.46

0.44

Depreciation

0.04

0.04

0.05

0.06

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.44

0.02

0

0

0.1

Deferred Tax

0.01

0

0

-0.01

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

1.37

0.54

0.24

-0.51

0.25

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.37

0.54

0.24

-0.51

0.25

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.37

0.54

0.24

-0.51

0.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.63

0.25

0.11

-0.24

0.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.71

21.71

21.71

21.71

21.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

36.91

19.93

20.11

-33.07

13.9

PBDTM(%)

35.02

18.12

15.64

-35.38

10.55

PATM(%)

25.8

16.31

13.4

-39.23

5.99

