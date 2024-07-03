iifl-logo-icon 1
India Cements Capital Ltd Share Price

18.74
(3.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:44:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.61
  • Day's High18.98
  • 52 Wk High26.43
  • Prev. Close18.17
  • Day's Low17.61
  • 52 Wk Low 15.88
  • Turnover (lac)0.46
  • P/E55.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.12
  • EPS0.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.68
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

India Cements Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

17.61

Prev. Close

18.17

Turnover(Lac.)

0.46

Day's High

18.98

Day's Low

17.61

52 Week's High

26.43

52 Week's Low

15.88

Book Value

8.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.68

P/E

55.06

EPS

0.33

Divi. Yield

0

India Cements Capital Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

India Cements Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

India Cements Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

India Cements Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.71

21.71

21.71

21.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.49

-5.85

-6.54

-6.58

Net Worth

17.22

15.86

15.17

15.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

1.09

1.3

0.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6.84

4.53

2.52

1.78

5.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.84

4.53

2.52

1.78

5.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.46

0.4

0.63

0.89

0.35

India Cements Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT India Cements Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

E Jayashree

Non Executive Director

V M Mohan

Chairman & Independent Directo

V Manickam

Independent Director

Lakshmi Aparna Sreekumar

Independent Director

Sandhya Rajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Cements Capital Ltd

Summary

Controlled by the Aruna Sugars group, India Cements Capital & Finance Ltd (ICCL), formerly known as Aruna Sugars Finance is a RBI registered Authorized Dealer (Category-II) for money changing activities which includes selling and buying of Foreign Exchange in retail as well as wholesale to/for individuals and corporate clients. Further the Company is eligible to make outward remittances towards overseas education, medical treatment abroad and other permissible purposes. It is also involved in international inbound money transfer business.ICCL is one of the associate companies of The India Cements Ltd. The India Cements Ltd is a professionally managed company headed by the Promoter, Mr.N. Srinivasan. With cement plants in eight locations, the Group consolidated its position as the number one player in the Indian Market. The Company tied up with Mecklai & Mecklai, Bombay forex brokers, to manage their broking activities in Madras, for which it is entitled to a management fee of 50% of the net profits of the branch. The companys offices are at Madras, Bombay, Namakkal, Trichy, Coimbatore, Madurai and Salem. It also opened branches in Bangalore, Cochin & Delhi. The fixed deposit programme of the company which was first rated FA- by CRISIL in 1991-92 has now been upgraded to FAA recently. The companys commerical paper programme has been awarded P1+ rating by CRISIL.The company has applied to SEBI to become a category-I merchant banker. The approval from SEBI will enable it to mana
Company FAQs

What is the India Cements Capital Ltd share price today?

The India Cements Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Cements Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Cements Capital Ltd is ₹40.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Cements Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Cements Capital Ltd is 55.06 and 2.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Cements Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Cements Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Cements Capital Ltd is ₹15.88 and ₹26.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of India Cements Capital Ltd?

India Cements Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.81%, 3 Years at 20.67%, 1 Year at 16.70%, 6 Month at -22.85%, 3 Month at -8.42% and 1 Month at 1.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Cements Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Cements Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.90 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.09 %

