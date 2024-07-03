Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹17.61
Prev. Close₹18.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.46
Day's High₹18.98
Day's Low₹17.61
52 Week's High₹26.43
52 Week's Low₹15.88
Book Value₹8.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.68
P/E55.06
EPS0.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.71
21.71
21.71
21.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.49
-5.85
-6.54
-6.58
Net Worth
17.22
15.86
15.17
15.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
1.09
1.3
0.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6.84
4.53
2.52
1.78
5.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.84
4.53
2.52
1.78
5.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.46
0.4
0.63
0.89
0.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
E Jayashree
Non Executive Director
V M Mohan
Chairman & Independent Directo
V Manickam
Independent Director
Lakshmi Aparna Sreekumar
Independent Director
Sandhya Rajan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by India Cements Capital Ltd
Summary
Controlled by the Aruna Sugars group, India Cements Capital & Finance Ltd (ICCL), formerly known as Aruna Sugars Finance is a RBI registered Authorized Dealer (Category-II) for money changing activities which includes selling and buying of Foreign Exchange in retail as well as wholesale to/for individuals and corporate clients. Further the Company is eligible to make outward remittances towards overseas education, medical treatment abroad and other permissible purposes. It is also involved in international inbound money transfer business.ICCL is one of the associate companies of The India Cements Ltd. The India Cements Ltd is a professionally managed company headed by the Promoter, Mr.N. Srinivasan. With cement plants in eight locations, the Group consolidated its position as the number one player in the Indian Market. The Company tied up with Mecklai & Mecklai, Bombay forex brokers, to manage their broking activities in Madras, for which it is entitled to a management fee of 50% of the net profits of the branch. The companys offices are at Madras, Bombay, Namakkal, Trichy, Coimbatore, Madurai and Salem. It also opened branches in Bangalore, Cochin & Delhi. The fixed deposit programme of the company which was first rated FA- by CRISIL in 1991-92 has now been upgraded to FAA recently. The companys commerical paper programme has been awarded P1+ rating by CRISIL.The company has applied to SEBI to become a category-I merchant banker. The approval from SEBI will enable it to mana
Read More
The India Cements Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Cements Capital Ltd is ₹40.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of India Cements Capital Ltd is 55.06 and 2.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Cements Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Cements Capital Ltd is ₹15.88 and ₹26.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
India Cements Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.81%, 3 Years at 20.67%, 1 Year at 16.70%, 6 Month at -22.85%, 3 Month at -8.42% and 1 Month at 1.00%.
