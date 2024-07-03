India Cements Capital Ltd Summary

Controlled by the Aruna Sugars group, India Cements Capital & Finance Ltd (ICCL), formerly known as Aruna Sugars Finance is a RBI registered Authorized Dealer (Category-II) for money changing activities which includes selling and buying of Foreign Exchange in retail as well as wholesale to/for individuals and corporate clients. Further the Company is eligible to make outward remittances towards overseas education, medical treatment abroad and other permissible purposes. It is also involved in international inbound money transfer business.ICCL is one of the associate companies of The India Cements Ltd. The India Cements Ltd is a professionally managed company headed by the Promoter, Mr.N. Srinivasan. With cement plants in eight locations, the Group consolidated its position as the number one player in the Indian Market. The Company tied up with Mecklai & Mecklai, Bombay forex brokers, to manage their broking activities in Madras, for which it is entitled to a management fee of 50% of the net profits of the branch. The companys offices are at Madras, Bombay, Namakkal, Trichy, Coimbatore, Madurai and Salem. It also opened branches in Bangalore, Cochin & Delhi. The fixed deposit programme of the company which was first rated FA- by CRISIL in 1991-92 has now been upgraded to FAA recently. The companys commerical paper programme has been awarded P1+ rating by CRISIL.The company has applied to SEBI to become a category-I merchant banker. The approval from SEBI will enable it to manage public issues and undertake underwriting, portfolio management, etc. The companys subsidiary Aruna Securities obtained NSE membership in the capital market segment and commenced operations during October95.In 2006, the Company hived off the Bank Liabilities and the related fund based asset to a Special Purpose vehicle (SPV) viz Unique Receivable Management Private Limited. It converted the subsidiary, Coromandel Insurance Services Limited as a SPV. The name of the Company was changed from India Cements Capital & Finance Limited to India Cements Capital Limited with effect from 29 November 2006.