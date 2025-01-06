India Home Loans Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-21.84
11.56
1.95
0.86
Other operating items
Operating
-21.84
11.56
1.95
0.86
Capital expenditure
0.41
1.17
0.16
0
Free cash flow
-21.43
12.73
2.11
0.87
Equity raised
43.48
36.88
27.18
13.42
Investing
-4
1.51
2.49
-2.28
Financing
14.31
141.62
0.92
8.21
Dividends paid
0
0.28
0.14
0
Net in cash
32.36
193.03
32.84
20.22
