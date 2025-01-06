iifl-logo-icon 1
India Home Loans Ltd Cash Flow Statement

35.07
(-3.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

India Home Loans FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-21.84

11.56

1.95

0.86

Other operating items

Operating

-21.84

11.56

1.95

0.86

Capital expenditure

0.41

1.17

0.16

0

Free cash flow

-21.43

12.73

2.11

0.87

Equity raised

43.48

36.88

27.18

13.42

Investing

-4

1.51

2.49

-2.28

Financing

14.31

141.62

0.92

8.21

Dividends paid

0

0.28

0.14

0

Net in cash

32.36

193.03

32.84

20.22

