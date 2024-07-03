iifl-logo-icon 1
India Home Loans Ltd Share Price

35.07
(-3.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open37
  • Day's High37
  • 52 Wk High47.5
  • Prev. Close36.36
  • Day's Low34.5
  • 52 Wk Low 28.05
  • Turnover (lac)1.56
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.96
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50.09
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

India Home Loans Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

37

Prev. Close

36.36

Turnover(Lac.)

1.56

Day's High

37

Day's Low

34.5

52 Week's High

47.5

52 Week's Low

28.05

Book Value

28.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

India Home Loans Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

India Home Loans Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

India Home Loans Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.97%

Non-Promoter- 24.57%

Institutions: 24.57%

Non-Institutions: 36.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

India Home Loans Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.28

14.28

14.28

14.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.92

30.33

29.64

24.83

Net Worth

41.2

44.61

43.92

39.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-21.84

11.56

1.95

0.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

India Home Loans Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT India Home Loans Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mahesh Pujara

Whole-time Director

Mitesh Pujara

Nominee

Siddharth Kothari

Nominee

Vinit Rai

Independent Director

Shakuntala Bharat Merchant

Company Secretary

Shilpa Katare

Additional Director

Chahan Vora

Additional Director

Deepak Katarmal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Home Loans Ltd

Summary

Summary

India Home Loans Limited (Formerly known as Manoj Housing Finance Company Limited) was incorporated in December 1990. The Company later on changed its name from Manoj Housing Finance Company Limited to India Home Loans Limited. The Company is a housing finance company registered with National Housing Bank of India which is presently merged with Reserve Bank of India. It primarily offers retail home loan products in the affordable housing segment. Loans are offered to customers for purchase, construction as well as extension of houses.
Company FAQs

What is the India Home Loans Ltd share price today?

The India Home Loans Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Home Loans Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Home Loans Ltd is ₹50.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Home Loans Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Home Loans Ltd is 0 and 1.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Home Loans Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Home Loans Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Home Loans Ltd is ₹28.05 and ₹47.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of India Home Loans Ltd?

India Home Loans Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.80%, 3 Years at -2.97%, 1 Year at -15.46%, 6 Month at 18.32%, 3 Month at 6.94% and 1 Month at 5.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Home Loans Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Home Loans Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.97 %
Institutions - 24.57 %
Public - 36.46 %

