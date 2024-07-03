SectorFinance
Open₹37
Prev. Close₹36.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.56
Day's High₹37
Day's Low₹34.5
52 Week's High₹47.5
52 Week's Low₹28.05
Book Value₹28.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.28
14.28
14.28
14.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.92
30.33
29.64
24.83
Net Worth
41.2
44.61
43.92
39.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-21.84
11.56
1.95
0.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mahesh Pujara
Whole-time Director
Mitesh Pujara
Nominee
Siddharth Kothari
Nominee
Vinit Rai
Independent Director
Shakuntala Bharat Merchant
Company Secretary
Shilpa Katare
Additional Director
Chahan Vora
Additional Director
Deepak Katarmal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by India Home Loans Ltd
Summary
India Home Loans Limited (Formerly known as Manoj Housing Finance Company Limited) was incorporated in December 1990. The Company later on changed its name from Manoj Housing Finance Company Limited to India Home Loans Limited. The Company is a housing finance company registered with National Housing Bank of India which is presently merged with Reserve Bank of India. It primarily offers retail home loan products in the affordable housing segment. Loans are offered to customers for purchase, construction as well as extension of houses.
The India Home Loans Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Home Loans Ltd is ₹50.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of India Home Loans Ltd is 0 and 1.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Home Loans Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Home Loans Ltd is ₹28.05 and ₹47.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
India Home Loans Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.80%, 3 Years at -2.97%, 1 Year at -15.46%, 6 Month at 18.32%, 3 Month at 6.94% and 1 Month at 5.73%.
