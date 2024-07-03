iifl-logo-icon 1
India Home Loans Ltd Company Summary

India Home Loans Limited (Formerly known as Manoj Housing Finance Company Limited) was incorporated in December 1990. The Company later on changed its name from Manoj Housing Finance Company Limited to India Home Loans Limited. The Company is a housing finance company registered with National Housing Bank of India which is presently merged with Reserve Bank of India. It primarily offers retail home loan products in the affordable housing segment. Loans are offered to customers for purchase, construction as well as extension of houses.

