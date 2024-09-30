AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, Please find enclosed proceedings of 34th AGM held today i.e. 30th September 2024 which commenced at 12:30 pm and concluded at 12:53 p.m.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) We hereby submit the details of voting results of the AGM pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, on resolutions specified in the AGM notice dated August 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)