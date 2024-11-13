Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

INDIA HOME LOAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., November 13, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Ind-AS) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 prepared pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Accordingly, please find enclosed the following; 1) Unaudited Financial Results (Ind-AS) along with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon; 2) Statement containing details for Non-Convertible Debentures under Regulation 52(4) of Listing Regulations; and 3) Certificate as required under Regulation 52(7) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. September 26 2024 have appointed Mr. Deepak Katarmal as an Additional Director of the Company in the category of an Non-executive Director for a term of 5 years

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

We wish to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has: 1. 34th AGM of the Company shall be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 through VC/OAVM. 2. Fixed the Book closure dates from Monday 23, 2024 to Sunday, September 29, 2024 for the purpose of AGM

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

INDIA HOME LOAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 06/08/2024 has been revised to 12/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 6th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ending 30th June 2024 has been re-scheduled to 12th August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/08/2024) We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., August 12, 2024, has, 1) Approved Unaudited Financial Results (Ind-AS) for the quarter ended 30, June 2024 along with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon under Regulation 33(3)(c)(i) and Regulation 52(1) of Listing Regulations 2) Statement containing details for Non-Convertible Debentures under Regulation 52(4) of Listing Regulations; and 3) Certificate as required under Regulation 52(7)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

INDIA HOME LOAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. We request you to disseminate the above information on your website. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the last quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon under Regulation 33(3)(c)(i) and Regulation 52(1) of Listing Regulations; 2. Statement containing details of Non-convertible Debentures under Regulation 52(4) of Listing Regulations; and 3. Certificate as required under Regulation 52(7) of Listing Regulations. Request you to take the above on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024