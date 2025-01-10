India Lease Development Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.71
14.71
14.71
14.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.67
-3.53
-4.03
-4.12
Net Worth
11.04
11.18
10.68
10.59
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.04
11.18
10.68
10.59
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.79
10.89
10.59
2.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.1
-5.55
-0.04
-1.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.27
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.39
0.35
0.34
0.91
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.06
-0.08
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.24
-0.29
-0.3
-3.04
Cash
0.15
0.22
0.07
7.72
Total Assets
11.04
11.11
10.62
8.68
