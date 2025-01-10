iifl-logo-icon 1
India Lease Development Ltd Balance Sheet

10.98
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.71

14.71

14.71

14.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.67

-3.53

-4.03

-4.12

Net Worth

11.04

11.18

10.68

10.59

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.04

11.18

10.68

10.59

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.79

10.89

10.59

2.85

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.1

-5.55

-0.04

-1.92

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.27

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.39

0.35

0.34

0.91

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.06

-0.08

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.24

-0.29

-0.3

-3.04

Cash

0.15

0.22

0.07

7.72

Total Assets

11.04

11.11

10.62

8.68

