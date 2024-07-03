iifl-logo-icon 1
India Lease Development Ltd Share Price

11.96
(-1.81%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.7
  • Day's High12.78
  • 52 Wk High16.7
  • Prev. Close12.18
  • Day's Low11.58
  • 52 Wk Low 8.23
  • Turnover (lac)4.54
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

India Lease Development Ltd KEY RATIOS

India Lease Development Ltd Corporate Action

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

India Lease Development Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

India Lease Development Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.78%

Non-Promoter- 29.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

India Lease Development Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.71

14.71

14.71

14.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.67

-3.53

-4.03

-4.12

Net Worth

11.04

11.18

10.68

10.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

7.64

-12.24

0.44

-0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

India Lease Development Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT India Lease Development Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajiv Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rohit Madan

Non Executive Director

Sumana Verma

Non Executive Director

Karun Pratap Hoon

Independent Director

Dinesh Agnani

Non Executive Director

Leena Tuteja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Lease Development Ltd

Summary

India Lease Development Limited (ILDL) was incorporated on 19 Oct.84. However, the company commenced actual operations from Nov.87. The Company registered with Reserve Bank of India as a NBFC is engaged in Hire Purchase & Leasing Business. The Company was promoted by The Motor and General Finance Limited(MGF), New Delhi a pioneer in the field of financial services, along with Equity Participation from International Finance Corporation, Washington, U.S.A an associate of The World Bank and Punjab National Bank. Geographical, it has its presence mainly in North India. The Company use to operate in the field of providing finance for commercial vehicles, automobiles, construction, earth moving equipments and machinery.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 20 in Jun.94, aggregating Rs 7.88 cr, to part-finance the projected demand for financial assistance of Rs 51.82 cr. ILDL mainly provides hire-purchase and lease finance. The company provides vehicles, machinery and other assets on lease and hire-purchase to the transport, industrial and construction sectors. It has diversified into other activities in the money market and provides finance through bill discounting. The International Finance Corporation (IFC), Washington, and the Punjab National Bank have participated in the equity of the company.During the year 2010-11, MGF Services Limited (MGFS) was amalgamated with the Company. Resulting to said Amalgamation Scheme, shares were allotted in the ratio of 3 e
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the India Lease Development Ltd share price today?

The India Lease Development Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Lease Development Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Lease Development Ltd is ₹17.58 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Lease Development Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Lease Development Ltd is 0 and 1.60 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Lease Development Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Lease Development Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Lease Development Ltd is ₹8.23 and ₹16.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of India Lease Development Ltd?

India Lease Development Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.17%, 3 Years at 9.70%, 1 Year at 8.93%, 6 Month at 20.20%, 3 Month at 6.22% and 1 Month at -0.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Lease Development Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Lease Development Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.22 %

