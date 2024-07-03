Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹11.7
Prev. Close₹12.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.54
Day's High₹12.78
Day's Low₹11.58
52 Week's High₹16.7
52 Week's Low₹8.23
Book Value₹7.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.71
14.71
14.71
14.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.67
-3.53
-4.03
-4.12
Net Worth
11.04
11.18
10.68
10.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
7.64
-12.24
0.44
-0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajiv Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rohit Madan
Non Executive Director
Sumana Verma
Non Executive Director
Karun Pratap Hoon
Independent Director
Dinesh Agnani
Non Executive Director
Leena Tuteja
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by India Lease Development Ltd
Summary
India Lease Development Limited (ILDL) was incorporated on 19 Oct.84. However, the company commenced actual operations from Nov.87. The Company registered with Reserve Bank of India as a NBFC is engaged in Hire Purchase & Leasing Business. The Company was promoted by The Motor and General Finance Limited(MGF), New Delhi a pioneer in the field of financial services, along with Equity Participation from International Finance Corporation, Washington, U.S.A an associate of The World Bank and Punjab National Bank. Geographical, it has its presence mainly in North India. The Company use to operate in the field of providing finance for commercial vehicles, automobiles, construction, earth moving equipments and machinery.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 20 in Jun.94, aggregating Rs 7.88 cr, to part-finance the projected demand for financial assistance of Rs 51.82 cr. ILDL mainly provides hire-purchase and lease finance. The company provides vehicles, machinery and other assets on lease and hire-purchase to the transport, industrial and construction sectors. It has diversified into other activities in the money market and provides finance through bill discounting. The International Finance Corporation (IFC), Washington, and the Punjab National Bank have participated in the equity of the company.During the year 2010-11, MGF Services Limited (MGFS) was amalgamated with the Company. Resulting to said Amalgamation Scheme, shares were allotted in the ratio of 3 e
The India Lease Development Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Lease Development Ltd is ₹17.58 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of India Lease Development Ltd is 0 and 1.60 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Lease Development Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Lease Development Ltd is ₹8.23 and ₹16.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
India Lease Development Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.17%, 3 Years at 9.70%, 1 Year at 8.93%, 6 Month at 20.20%, 3 Month at 6.22% and 1 Month at -0.17%.
