India Lease Development Ltd Board Meeting

11.49
(4.55%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:47:00 PM

India Lease Dev. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Dec 202426 Nov 2024
INDIA LEASE DEVELOPMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Independent Directors Meeting scheduled to be held on December 04 2024 Outcome of Separate Meeting of Independent Directors held today i.e. December 04, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.12.2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting16 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
INDIA LEASE DEVELOPMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Convening of Board Meeting to consider and approve Postal Ballot Notice Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024)
Board Meeting17 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
Change in Directorate Appointment of Chief Operating Officer
Board Meeting12 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
INDIA LEASE DEVELOPMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation Of Convening Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1)(A) & 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 On Monday August 12 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 Standalone unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Reappointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor of the Company Appointment of Mr. Ranjit Khattar, as a Non Executive Independent Director, for a term of 5 years, commencing from 12th August 2024, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202423 Apr 2024
INDIA LEASE DEVELOPMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting will be held On Tuesday the May 28 2024 to consider Standalone Audited Financial Results of the company for the 4th Quarter & Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
INDIA LEASE DEVELOPMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation regarding the convening of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on March 26, 2024 The outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 20247 Mar 2024
INDIA LEASE DEVELOPMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Independent Directors Meeting scheduled to be held on March 20 2024
Board Meeting9 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
INDIA LEASE DEVELOPMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 together with Limited Review Report under IND-AS Rules. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

