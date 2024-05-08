To the Member of

India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited

Report on the Audit of the standalone financial statements

1. OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

3. KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response a. Impairment on Financial Instruments As at 31 March 2024, the Company has reported gross loans assets amounting to Rs.5,10,648.98 lakhs and other financial assets amounting to Rs.12,732.69 lakhs against which impairment of Rs. 4,409.40 lakhs and Rs. 93.17 lakhs respectively have been recorded. Read and assessed the Companys accounting policies for impairment of financial instruments (Refer note 2.9) and their compliance with Ind AS 109 and the governance framework approved by the Board of Directors. Read and assessed the Companys policy with respect to one-time restructuring offered to customers pursuant to the "Resolution Framework 2.0- Resolution of COVID-19-related Stress of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises" issued by RBI on May 5, 2021 and tested the implementation of such policy on a sample basis. Ind AS 109 Financial instruments (Ind AS 109) requires the Company to provide for impairment of its financial instruments (designated as amortized cost or fair value through other comprehensive income) using the expected credit loss (ECL) approach. We have evaluated the management response upon implementation of various RBI circulars and tested the implementation of requirements as per these circulars on sample basis. ECL involves an estimation and a significant degree ofjudgement by the management for development of ECL model and its corresponding application in the ECL model. These judgement and estimates include: We also performed end to end process walkthroughs to identify the key systems, applications and controls used in the ECL processes. 1. Estimating the behavioral life of the product. 2. Data inputs in relation to ECL model. 3. Application of the macroeconomic factors on a forwardlooking basis. We tested the relevant manual controls, general IT and application controls over key systems used in the ECL process. 4. Modification of assets in terms of restructuring. Evaluated the reasonableness of the management estimates by understanding the process of ECL estimation and related assumptions and tested the controls around data extraction and validation. 5. Determination of loan book segmentation based on homogeneity, probability of defaults, loss given defaults and exposure at default.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response . 6. Management Overlay based on risk assessment and qualitative adjustments We tested the operating effectiveness of the controls for staging of loans and advances based on their past-due status. 7. Compliance with RBI circulars and assess the level of credit impairment of financial instrument. Tested a sample of performing (stage 1) loans to assess whether any Significant Increase in Credit Risk indicators were present requiring them to be classified under higher stages. 8. Disclosures as required by IND AS 109 and RBI Circular Refer Note no. 6 & 8 of the standalone financial statements. Assessing the appropriateness of changes made in macroeconomic factors and management overlays to calibrate the risks that are not yet fully captured by the existing model. We tested the arithmetical accuracy of computation of ECL provision performed by the Company. We assessed the disclosures included in the Ind-AS standalone financial statements with respect to such allowance / estimate are in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 109 and Ind AS 107 Financial Instruments: Disclosures and also as per RBI Guidelines. b. Evaluation of Companys IT systems and Controls The Companys key financial accounting and reporting processes are highly dependent on information systems including automated controls in information systems, such that there exists a risk that, gaps in the IT control environment could result in the financial accounting and reporting records being misstated. We identified IT systems and controls as key audit matter because of the high level of automation being used by management and the scale and complexity of the IT architecture. Our audit procedures include assessment and identification of key IT applications, and further verifying, testing, and reviewing the design and operating effectiveness of the IT system on the basis of reports /returns and other financial and non-financial information generated from the system on a test check basis. Our audit procedures included: a) Obtained an understanding of the IT control environment, IT policies during the audit period. b) Testing IT general controls related to User and Application controls, Change Management Controls and Data backup. Where we identified the need to perform additional procedures, we placed reliance on manual reconciliations between systems and other information sources.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (contd.)

a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• I dentify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the Standalone financial

statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated

in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

I. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

II. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration

paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone financial statements - Refer Note 34 of Standalone financial statements;

ii) The Company is not required to make any provision, as required under any law and accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses on any longterm contracts including derivative contracts- Refer note 5 of the financial statements.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv) (a) The Management has represented

that, to the best of its (knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities

identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries"} or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) During the year, the company has not paid or declared any dividend.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting softwares (Finnone Loan Management System and Microsoft Dynamics 365 financial accounting package) which is operated by a third party

software service provider for maintaining its books of account. Based on SOC1TYPE2 and SOC2TYPE2 report for both softwares provided by the third party software service provider and other information provided to us by the company, we report that the audit trail (edit log) facility in the above softwares was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, based on the confirmation of the third-party software service provider provided to us by the company we report that there was no instance wherein audit trail (edit log) feature was tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01,2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that;

i. I n respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment

and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, Asset held for sale and relevant details of right-of use assets;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of these Property, Plant and Equipment whereby all these assets are verified once in once in year. In our opinion, the periodicity of the physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. For the assets where physical verification exercise was completed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) The title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements included under property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company;

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year;

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder;

ii (a) The Company is primarily engaged in lending business.

Accordingly, it does not hold any inventories. Thus, the provision of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(b) The Company has been sanctioned loans in excess of Rs.5 crores in aggregate during the year from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns/statements filed by the company with such banks and financial institutions. As disclosed by the management in Note 16(v) of the financial statements and as verified by us, the same are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company;

iii. The Company has not made investments in and provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. However, the Company has granted secured and unsecured loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and to others parties during the year in respect of which;

(a) Since the Company is principally engaged in providing loans reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

(b) I n our opinion, the terms and conditions of the loans granted during the year are prima facie not prejudicial to the Companys interest;

(c) The Company is principally engaged in the business of providing loans. In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been duly stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have been regular as per stipulation except for certain cases, the summary of which are as disclosed by the management in Note 6 of notes of the Financial Statements.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date is as reported in Note 6(viii) of notes of the Financial Statements. The total amount overdue for more than 90 days amounts to Rs. 5,012.87 Lakhs with respect to 676 borrowers (771 loan accounts). The Company has generally taken reasonable steps in its normal course of business for recovery of overdue principal and interest in respect of such loans;

(e) As Company is principally engaged in providing loans, hence the reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable;

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances, in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

iv The Company has not granted any loans, made investments, or provided guarantees and securities which attract the provisions of section 1 85 and section 1 86 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

v The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed there under apply. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

Place: Gurugram Date: 08th May 2024

For T R Chadha & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Reg. No-: 006711N/N50028

Aashish Gupta (Partner)

Membership No. 097343 UDIN: 24097343BKEHVI8663

vl The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the services rendered by the Company, Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

vll (a) The amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state Insurance, income tax, cess and other applicable statutory dues have been regularly

deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities, As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of sales tax, service tax, value added tax, duty of customs and duty of excise;

There were no undisputed amounts payable In respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state Insurance, Income tax, cess and other applicable statutory dues which were In arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable;

(b)

Details of statutory dues referred to In sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on account of disputes are given below:

(Rs, In lakhs)

Nature of Act Forum Period (Assessment year) Demand Amount excluding interest Amount Deposited Amount not deposited Income Tax Act Commissioner Income Tax Appeals 2017-18 445,23 89,05 356,18 Goods and Service Tax Commissioner Goods and Service Tax 2019-20 12,50 1,25 11,25

viii There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded

Income that have been surrendered or disclosed as Income

during the year In the tax assessments under the Income Tax

Act, 1961 (43 of 1961);

lx (a) The Company has not defaulted In the repayment of loans or other borrowings to or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, during the year;

(b) The Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial Institution or other lender;

(c) Term loans availed by the Company during the year have been generally applied for the purpose for which they were obtained other than temporary deployment In liquid assets which are recoverable on demand;

(d) On an overall examination of financial statements of the company, we report that no funds have been raised on short term basis, Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order Is not applicable to the Company;

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of Its Subsidiary company or Its associates companies;

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held In Its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order Is not applicable;

x (a) The Company has raised moneys by way of Initial public offer of equity share capital during the year and as disclosed by the management In Note 20(f), Funds were applied for the purpose for which they were raised;

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) except for the 3,55,000 equity shares having face value of Rs,10 per share at a premium of Rs,73,20 per share Issued during the year, The company has complied with the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the companies act, 2013 and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised,

xl (a) We report that no fraud by the company has been noticed or reported during the year nor have we been Informed of any such case by the management, As regards to fraud on the company, there have been 2 Instance aggregating to Rs, 18,37 Lakh wherein frauds have been perpetrated by the borrower of the Company and third party as disclosed In note 44,31 of the financial statements,

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us In Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report;

(c) We have taken Into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures;

xll The Company Is not a Nldhl Company and hence reporting under clause (xll) of the Order Is not applicable;

xiii I n our opinion, the Company Is In compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to all applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

xiv (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit

system commensurate with the size and nature of Its business;

(b) We have considered the Internal audit reports Issued to the Company for the period under audit;

xv The company has not entered Into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of Companies Act are not applicable to the company,

xvl (a) As the Company Is a Non-Banking Financial Institution and registered under National Housing Bank (NHB) Act, 1987, It has been exempted from the requirement of registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act; 1934,

(b) The Company has a valid certificate of registration from National Housing Bank;

(c) The Company Is not a core Investment company and hence reporting under clause (xvi)(c) of the Order Is not applicable;

(d) There are no core Investment company as a part of the group;

xvll The Company has not Incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the Immediately preceding financial year;

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable,

xlx According to the Information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization offinancial assets and payment offinancial liabilities, other Information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company Is not capable of meeting Its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company, We further state that our reporting Is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due;

xx As disclosed by management in note 30,2 of the financial statements and as verified by us, the gross amount required to be spent by company towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during the year has been duly spent during the year, Hence reporting under clause (xx)(a) and clause (xx)(b) of the Order Is not applicable;

For T R Chadha & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Reg. No-: 006711N/N50028

Aashish Gupta (Partner) Place: Gurugram Membership No. 097343 Date: 08th May 2024 UDIN: 24097343BKEHVI8663

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF INDIA SHELTER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of INDIA SHELTER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED ("the Company"} as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI}. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adeguate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as reguired under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note"} and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10} of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note reguire that we comply with ethical reguirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adeguate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adeguacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial

statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1} pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2} provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3} provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acguisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadeguate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.