iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd Share Price

696
(-0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open698.55
  • Day's High720.15
  • 52 Wk High799
  • Prev. Close698.55
  • Day's Low690
  • 52 Wk Low 521
  • Turnover (lac)325.35
  • P/E23.99
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value229.71
  • EPS29.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,487.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

698.55

Prev. Close

698.55

Turnover(Lac.)

325.35

Day's High

720.15

Day's Low

690

52 Week's High

799

52 Week's Low

521

Book Value

229.71

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,487.05

P/E

23.99

EPS

29.1

Divi. Yield

0

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.67%

Foreign: 46.67%

Indian: 1.46%

Non-Promoter- 27.63%

Institutions: 27.63%

Non-Institutions: 24.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

53.53

43.76

43.71

42.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,244.05

1,196.4

1,032.42

894.29

Net Worth

2,297.58

1,240.16

1,076.13

937.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

829.62

584.53

447.98

316.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

829.62

584.53

447.98

316.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31.75

21.7

11.83

6.09

View Annually Results

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sudhin Choksey

Managing Director & CEO

Rupinder Singh

Nominee

Shailesh J Mehta

Nominee

Sumir Chadha

Independent Director

Rachna Dikshit

Independent Director

Thomson Kadantot Thomas

Independent Director

P K Gupta

Independent Director

Savita Mahajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mukti Chaplot

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd

Summary

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd was incorporated under the name Satyaprakash Housing Finance India Limited on October 26, 1998, as a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 26, 1998. A Certificate for Commencement of Business dated November 18, 1998, was granted to Satyaprakash Housing Finance India Limited by the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh at Gwalior. Pursuant to Change of the Name of Company from Satyaprakash Housing Finance India Limited to India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited, as approved by Shareholders, Company was issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 8, 2010, by the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh at Gwalior. A Certificate of Registration dated September 14, 2010 was granted to Company by the National Housing Bank (NHB) to carry on the business of a housing finance institution without accepting public deposits.The Company is a retail housing finance company with a distribution network of 183 branches in the States of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat and a scalable technology infrastructure. The Company has presence in states which cover nearly 94% of the affordable housing finance market in India. The Company leverage technology and analytics across the operations and throughout the customer life cycle including onboarding, underwriting, asset quality monitoring, collections and customer services.The Company has introduced a paperless a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd share price today?

The India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹696 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹7487.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd is 23.99 and 3.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹521 and ₹799 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd?

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 28.12%, 6 Month at -3.60%, 3 Month at -3.35% and 1 Month at 6.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.14 %
Institutions - 27.64 %
Public - 24.23 %

QUICKLINKS FOR India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.