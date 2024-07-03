Summary

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd was incorporated under the name Satyaprakash Housing Finance India Limited on October 26, 1998, as a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 26, 1998. A Certificate for Commencement of Business dated November 18, 1998, was granted to Satyaprakash Housing Finance India Limited by the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh at Gwalior. Pursuant to Change of the Name of Company from Satyaprakash Housing Finance India Limited to India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited, as approved by Shareholders, Company was issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 8, 2010, by the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh at Gwalior. A Certificate of Registration dated September 14, 2010 was granted to Company by the National Housing Bank (NHB) to carry on the business of a housing finance institution without accepting public deposits.The Company is a retail housing finance company with a distribution network of 183 branches in the States of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat and a scalable technology infrastructure. The Company has presence in states which cover nearly 94% of the affordable housing finance market in India. The Company leverage technology and analytics across the operations and throughout the customer life cycle including onboarding, underwriting, asset quality monitoring, collections and customer services.The Company has introduced a paperless a

