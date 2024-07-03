Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹698.55
Prev. Close₹698.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹325.35
Day's High₹720.15
Day's Low₹690
52 Week's High₹799
52 Week's Low₹521
Book Value₹229.71
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,487.05
P/E23.99
EPS29.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.53
43.76
43.71
42.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,244.05
1,196.4
1,032.42
894.29
Net Worth
2,297.58
1,240.16
1,076.13
937.27
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
829.62
584.53
447.98
316.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
829.62
584.53
447.98
316.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.75
21.7
11.83
6.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sudhin Choksey
Managing Director & CEO
Rupinder Singh
Nominee
Shailesh J Mehta
Nominee
Sumir Chadha
Independent Director
Rachna Dikshit
Independent Director
Thomson Kadantot Thomas
Independent Director
P K Gupta
Independent Director
Savita Mahajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mukti Chaplot
Reports by India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd
Summary
India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd was incorporated under the name Satyaprakash Housing Finance India Limited on October 26, 1998, as a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 26, 1998. A Certificate for Commencement of Business dated November 18, 1998, was granted to Satyaprakash Housing Finance India Limited by the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh at Gwalior. Pursuant to Change of the Name of Company from Satyaprakash Housing Finance India Limited to India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited, as approved by Shareholders, Company was issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 8, 2010, by the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh at Gwalior. A Certificate of Registration dated September 14, 2010 was granted to Company by the National Housing Bank (NHB) to carry on the business of a housing finance institution without accepting public deposits.The Company is a retail housing finance company with a distribution network of 183 branches in the States of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat and a scalable technology infrastructure. The Company has presence in states which cover nearly 94% of the affordable housing finance market in India. The Company leverage technology and analytics across the operations and throughout the customer life cycle including onboarding, underwriting, asset quality monitoring, collections and customer services.The Company has introduced a paperless a
The India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹696 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹7487.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd is 23.99 and 3.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹521 and ₹799 as of 06 Jan ‘25
India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 28.12%, 6 Month at -3.60%, 3 Month at -3.35% and 1 Month at 6.31%.
