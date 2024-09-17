Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
46.67%
46.75%
46.82%
46.82%
46.82%
Indian
1.46%
1.46%
1.46%
1.46%
1.46%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
27.63%
22.69%
21.37%
12.19%
18.45%
Non-Institutions
24.22%
29.08%
30.33%
39.51%
33.24%
Total Non-Promoter
51.86%
51.77%
51.7%
51.7%
51.7%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
