India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

670.4
(-2.28%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:56 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

53.53

43.76

43.71

42.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,244.05

1,196.4

1,032.42

894.29

Net Worth

2,297.58

1,240.16

1,076.13

937.27

Minority Interest

Debt

3,415.1

2,988.87

2,070.01

1,491.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

18.13

0

Total Liabilities

5,712.68

4,229.03

3,164.27

2,428.56

Fixed Assets

29.81

24.32

17.04

15.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

169.8

58.93

175.32

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.05

3.01

21.08

9.34

Networking Capital

91.65

40.97

-1.98

10.59

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

208.61

135.34

73.09

51.86

Sundry Creditors

-4.99

-6.14

-4.59

-4.63

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-111.97

-88.23

-70.49

-36.64

Cash

364.62

494.83

330.29

413.68

Total Assets

658.93

622.06

541.74

448.72

