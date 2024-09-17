India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.53
43.76
43.71
42.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,244.05
1,196.4
1,032.42
894.29
Net Worth
2,297.58
1,240.16
1,076.13
937.27
Minority Interest
Debt
3,415.1
2,988.87
2,070.01
1,491.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
18.13
0
Total Liabilities
5,712.68
4,229.03
3,164.27
2,428.56
Fixed Assets
29.81
24.32
17.04
15.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
169.8
58.93
175.32
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.05
3.01
21.08
9.34
Networking Capital
91.65
40.97
-1.98
10.59
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
208.61
135.34
73.09
51.86
Sundry Creditors
-4.99
-6.14
-4.59
-4.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-111.97
-88.23
-70.49
-36.64
Cash
364.62
494.83
330.29
413.68
Total Assets
658.93
622.06
541.74
448.72
